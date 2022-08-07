Aamir Khan recreates Andaz Apna Apna's bus scene with Mr Faisu, watch video

Aamir Khan has recreated one of the many iconic scenes from his comedy Andaz Apna Apna, with Tik Tok star Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu. Faisal shared the video on his Instagram and it has received love from fans and industry colleagues. (Also read: Aamir Khan plays foosball in new video, fans spot Andaz Apna Apna sequel hint)

Aamir, currently promoting his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, is seen sitting beside Faisal in the video. They recreate the scene where Aamir Khan and Salman Khan meet for the first time in the 1994 film and ask each other about their dress, and boast of their frequent foreign travel. Aamir mouths his own dialogues while Faisal takes up Salman's in the video.

Sharing the video, Faisal wrote on Instagram, "Toh baat aaise hai, Amar Prem jaise hai Still don’t know how to put this feeling into words. What a day. What a feeling. Aamir Khan Sir, you are a true inspiration. #LaalSinghChaddha." Aparshakti Khurana was among the first ones to comment. He wrote, “Hahahaha.”

Esha Gupta wrote, “Best,” alongwith some laughing face emojis. Rajiv Adatia dropped fire emojis on the post while Danish Khan pasted laughing emojis in the comment box. Mohit Malik wrote, “Awesome faisiuuuu.” Vishal Pandey commented, “Feku nahi ..faisu.”

Faisal also shared some pictures from the shoot and wrote, "Had and amazing time with the legend himself Amir sir I was totally overwhelmed. You are a true inspiration to us."

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Andaz Apna Apna was a box office flop when it released in the 90s. The film built up fandom over time and is now considered a classic Bollywood comedy film. It also featured Paresh Rawal, Shakti Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon in lead roles.

Aamir will soon be seen opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha that is directed by Advait Chauhan. The film is an official adaptation of Forrest Gump. It also features Mona Singh as Aamir's mother and is set for a theatrical release on August 11. Laal Singh Chadha will face a box office clash with Akshay Kumar's next film Raksha Bandhan.

