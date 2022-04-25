Aamir Khan plays foosball in new video, fans feel there is a hint to Andaz Apna Apna sequel in there. Watch

Actor Aamir Khan’s production house released a new video featuring the actor playing foosball in an indoor setting. The video is a follow-up to one from a few days ago where Aamir was playing indoor cricket with some people. In both the videos, Aamir talks about telling a story on April 28. However, something else caught the fans’ eyes in the new video, where Aamir’s t-shirt has a reference to his 1994 cult-classic film Andaz Apna Apna. Also read: Aamir Khan plays cricket for ‘IPL’, hints at something new for April 28

The video was posted on social media on Monday afternoon by Aamir Khan Productions and it featured the actor engaged in a game of foosball. In between the game, he looked up at the camera and said, “I have decided where I will tell the story on the 28th, on a radio station.” Later in the video, Aamir revealed which radio station he will tell the story on. The post carried the caption #KyaHaiKahani.

Fans, however, seemed to be fixated on the t-shirt Aamir was wearing in the video. The actor sported an orange t-shirt with the words Free Gogo imprinted on it, along with a picture of Crime Master Gogo, a popular character from Aamir’s film Andaz Apna Apna. One fan commented, “Did anyone notice he is wearing dress named ‘Release Gogo’.” Another tweeted in reply to the original post, “what's that 'Release GoGo?” Some fans evcen speculated if the video was a hint to a sequel to Andaz Apna Apna. The 1994 film was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and also starred Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, and Paresh Rawal. The character of Gogo was played by Shakti Kapoor in the film.

On April 22, the production house had posted a video of Aamir playing cricket with some people in a covered balcony. The actor jokingly asked if he had a shot in the Indian Premier League, before telling the camera and the people that he will tell a story on the 28th. Fans have speculated that the story Aamir mentions has something to do with his upcoming film Laal Singh Chadha, which is set to release on August 11. Many wondered if the actor would release the film’s teaser or trailer on April 28.

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi adaptation of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, and also stars Kareena Kapoor. The film has seen its release delay multiple times, first due to the Covid-19 wave and then to avoid a clash with KGF: Chapter 2.

