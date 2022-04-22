Aamir Khan plays cricket for ‘IPL’, says he will tell a story on April 28; fans are sure it's Laal Singh Chaddha trailer

Actor Aamir Khan played cricket with a group of people on the terrace of a building in a new video. Taking to Instagram, the actor's production team, Aamir Khan Productions, shared the clip in which Aamir was seen batting. (Also Read | Aamir Khan, son Azad Rao Khan announce beginning of summer with a mango binge, fan asks 'kya bhav laye')

After hitting the ball, Aamir came in front of the camera and said, "28 ko main tumlogo ko ek kahani sunane wala hun (I'm going to tell you a story on the 28th)." Aamir then said it aloud and the people around him shouted 'okay sir.'

After going back to his spot, Aamir hit another ball. He said, "IPL mein chance hai kya (Do I stand a chance in the Indian Premier League)?" In the clip, Aamir was seen dressed in a grey T-shirt and pants.

Reacting to the clip, a fan wrote, "Laal Singh Chaddha trailer on 28th." Another fan said, "He is good at everything." "Kya aa raha hai (What will be announced)? Teaser? Trailer? New film announcement?"

Aamir is currently awaiting the release of Laal Singh Chaddha which is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 11 this year. The movie will also star Kareena Kapoor in the lead role. The film is an official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' acclaimed Forrest Gump. Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha also features Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh.

Recently, Aamir was seen enjoying a mango season with his ten-year-old son Azad Rao Khan. Aamir Khan Productions shared pictures on Instagram featuring the actor enjoying some time with his younger son Azad Rao Khan. The post was shared with the caption, "Have you treated yourself and your family with some mangoes yet?"

Aamir recently revealed to ABP that he wanted to quit the Hindi film industry. "I felt it (cinema) took me away from my family. I told my family I will quit, not act, produce films. I told them I want to be with you all. It was responsive anger. My family was shocked,” he had said.

