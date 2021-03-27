Aamir Khan's daughter Ira drops a cute pic with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare as they enjoy movie night

Actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shared a cute picture with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare as they enjoyed a movie night together. In February, Ira confirmed she was in a relationship with Nupur.

Sharing the picture as her Instagram Stories, Ira simply added 'movie night' to the picture and tagged Nupur with the post. The picture shows both of them sitting together and posing for the camera.

While Ira Khan is a theatre director, Nupur Shikhare is a fitness trainer.

In February this year, ending all speculation, Ira had posted a number of pictures with Nupur and had written: "Its an honour to make promises with and to you." Nupur is a fitness trainer and has trained Ira's dad Aamir as well in the past.

Couple of days later on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Ira had shared her home celebrations with Nupur. She shared a video of a bouquet of handmade roses and informing that Nupur had made them. Prior to Nupur, Ira was in a relationship with with musician Mishaal Kirpalani.

On the work front, Ira is not interested in acting like her illustrious father. Back in December 2019, she had made her directorial debut in theatre with a play called Medea. It had starred Yuvraj Singh’s actor wife Hazel Keech in the lead.

Meanwhile, her dad Aamir will be seen next in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. It is the official Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Aamir recently tested positive for coronavirus. Confirming the news, his spokesperson had said, “Mr. Aamir Khan has tested positive for Covid 19. He is at home in self quarantine, following all the protocols and he’s doing fine. All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern.”