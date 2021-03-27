Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aamir Khan's daughter Ira drops a cute pic with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare as they enjoy movie night
bollywood

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira drops a cute pic with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare as they enjoy movie night

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira shared a sweet picture with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. In February this year, Ira confirmed her relationship with Nupur, who is a fitness trainer by profession.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 04:42 PM IST
Ira Khan confirmed her relationship with Nupur Shikhare in February this year.

Actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shared a cute picture with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare as they enjoyed a movie night together. In February, Ira confirmed she was in a relationship with Nupur.

Sharing the picture as her Instagram Stories, Ira simply added 'movie night' to the picture and tagged Nupur with the post. The picture shows both of them sitting together and posing for the camera.

While Ira Khan is a theatre director, Nupur Shikhare is a fitness trainer.

In February this year, ending all speculation, Ira had posted a number of pictures with Nupur and had written: "Its an honour to make promises with and to you." Nupur is a fitness trainer and has trained Ira's dad Aamir as well in the past.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Akshay Kumar wraps Atrangi Re, shares a new picture of his role in the movie

When Shah Rukh refused to believe Hema Malini called him for Dil Aashna Hai

First Amitabh, now Pratik; Abhishek has classy response to constant comparisons

Emraan reveals Amitabh Bachchan didn’t go back to his car during a blizzard

Couple of days later on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Ira had shared her home celebrations with Nupur. She shared a video of a bouquet of handmade roses and informing that Nupur had made them. Prior to Nupur, Ira was in a relationship with with musician Mishaal Kirpalani.

On the work front, Ira is not interested in acting like her illustrious father. Back in December 2019, she had made her directorial debut in theatre with a play called Medea. It had starred Yuvraj Singh’s actor wife Hazel Keech in the lead.

Also read: Dia Mirza shares picture with step-daughter from honeymoon with Vaibhav Rekhi

Meanwhile, her dad Aamir will be seen next in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. It is the official Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Aamir recently tested positive for coronavirus. Confirming the news, his spokesperson had said, “Mr. Aamir Khan has tested positive for Covid 19. He is at home in self quarantine, following all the protocols and he’s doing fine. All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aamir khan fan aamir khan ira khan ira khan play medea laal singh chaddha

Related Stories

bollywood

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan gives boyfriend Nupur Shikhare a haircut but he complains about her 'distractions'

PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 02:48 PM IST
bollywood

Aamir Khan's son Junaid embarks on acting career, Ira Khan shares pic from first day of shoot. See here

PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 03:51 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP