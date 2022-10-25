Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan celebrates Diwali with fiancé Nupur Shikhare, his mom and friends. See pics

Actor Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan posted pictures from her Diwali night, which was all about spending time with close people. She celebrated the festival with her fiancé Nupur Shikhare and his mom, Pritam Shikhare. They were also joined by some friends for an intimate bash at night. Also read: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan gets engaged

On the occasion, Ira Khan opted for a beige saree with sleeveless blouse. Nupur, on the other hand, wore a yellow kurta with black pants. In the first picture, Ira is seen posing at the camera while Nupur looked at her with his arms around. The next features them smiling together in a mushy pose.

Ira also posed with others who appear to be her close ones. In a solo photo, she was spotted holding s'mores. She and Nupur’s mom, Pritam also came together for a picture, clicked in a garden area.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Ira wrote, “Happy Diwali.” Responding to the post, many fans extended greetings to her. One of them commented, “Looking radiant. Happy to see you happy.” “Happy deepavali to the both of you. Stay happy,” added another fan. Meanwhile, Nupur also shared more glimpses from their celebration.

Ira Khan is the daughter of Aamir Khan and his ex-wife, Reena Dutta. She also has a brother, Junaid Khan. Ira has been dating Nupur, who was her fitness trainer, for more than two years now. The couple recently got engaged after Nupur proposed to her at the conclusion of a traiathlon in which he participated.

They shared a video clip from Ira’s surprise proposal and wrote in a joint post, “Popeye: She said yes (smiling face with hearts and red heart emojis). Ira: Hehe (smiling face, face with hand over mouth emojis) I said yes." Later, Ira shared a close look at her engagement ring, which was all about keeping it simple and minimal.

