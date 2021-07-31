Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan poses with friend in childhood pic: 'Coolest kids on the block'

Ira Khan, daughter of actor Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, on Saturday morning took a trip down memory lane and gave a glimpse of her childhood. Taking to Instagram, Ira shared a picture featuring her and her friend Danielle Pereira as children.

In the picture, Ira Khan and Danielle Pereira held hands while posing for the picture. Ira wore a blue turtleneck sweater and a beads necklace. She had short hair and stuck her tongue out for the picture. Danielle wore a faded grey overall with a pink t-shirt underneath it. Ira shared the post with the caption, "Have you met the coolest kids on the block?...#bff #roomies #coolkids."

Reacting to the picture, actor Zayn Khan wrote, "Awwwwiieeee i want cuddles now!! @daniellepereira_3 @khan.ira." Taking to the comments section fans also showered them with love. A fan said, "both look cute" while another wrote, "the coolest sweet guys". Fans also dropped fire, heart and heart-eye emojis.

Ira regularly shares life updates with fans on Instagram. Recently, she shared a picture in which she was spending time with a puppy. The duo sat outside a house situated in between a green space. She captioned her post: "Good morning" followed by a hot beverage emoji. Ira wore a blue denim jacket over a black Wonder Woman themed T-shirt and paired it with shorts. She left her hair loose and sported a pair of black sunglasses.

Recently, Ira and her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare took a trip to Kaza in Himachal Pradesh. Nupur, on Instagram, shared a series of pictures with her. In the photos, they were photographed spending time with a few stray puppies. He had captioned his post, "We made some new friends."

Ira does not want to become an actor, unlike her father. She has an inclination towards direction. Two years ago, she made her directorial debut. Ira had directed a play titled Euripedes’ Medea with Hazel Keech in the lead role in 2019.