Aamir Khan says he grew up in a ‘conservative family', wasn’t allowed to watch romantic films: ‘I barely watch movies’

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is known for being a perfectionist and delivering several blockbusters. However, in a recent interview with Variety India, Aamir revealed that he barely watches films. The actor shared that he is more of a reader and recalled growing up in a conservative household where he was not allowed to watch romantic films. Aamir Khan recalls growing up in a conservative family. (AFP)

Aamir Khan says he barely watches films Calling it a strange thing about himself, Aamir said that he has always been more inclined towards reading than watching films. He said, "This is how I've been since childhood. I've been a reader. The only films I've watched consistently are the black and white films, or the really old films, which used to come on Doordarshan. Back in the day, I grew up in a very conservative household. And my parents were very strict about watching films and all that. We were not allowed to watch films. So, at that time, I remember, if I had asked my mom if I could watch a film, she would say yes, but romantic films were not allowed."

Aamir further revealed that he used to watch films on Saturdays and Sundays, particularly those featuring yesteryear stars. He shared that he has watched a great deal of regional cinema, as well as films starring Ashok Kumar and Dilip Kumar.

The actor also admitted that he still barely watches films. He said, “I got into filmmaking at the age of 18. I started working as an assistant. I don't want to sound patronizing, but just as a joke, I'd like to say that some people play football and some people watch football. That's a good way to put it. I make films, I barely watch them. That's the truth of the answer. I barely watch films. So, I don't watch the latest movies. I have no idea what’s happening in Hollywood. I'm in my own world, I don't really watch stuff.”

Aamir’s candid confession has surprised fans, especially considering his stature as one of Indian cinema’s most respected and influential stars.

Aamir Khan’s upcoming films Aamir is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming production, Ek Din. Helmed by Sunil Pandey, the romantic drama stars Aamir’s son and actor Junaid Khan, along with Sai Pallavi, in lead roles. The film is a remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day. It is scheduled to release in theatres on 1 May.

Apart from this, he also has another production, Lahore 1947, in the pipeline. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film is set against the backdrop of the Partition of India in 1947. It stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh in key roles. The film is based on Asghar Wajahat’s drama Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai. It is scheduled to release in theatres on 13 August.