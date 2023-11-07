Aamir Khan attends Kamal Haasan's birthday bash in Chennai, poses with 'original Ghajini' Suriya. See pics

Aamir Khan is in Chennai to take care of his ailing mother, who is undergoing treatment in the city. The actor attended Kamal Haasan's birthday bash on Monday. The veteran actor turned 69 on Tuesday and celebrated with his industry friends and colleagues with a pre-birthday bash. At the party, which was held at a Chennai hotel, Aamir posed with Tamil actor Suriya and their picture is being widely shared on social media. Also read: Aamir Khan shifts to Chennai amid mother Zeenat Hussain's ill health

Aamir, Suriya pose for pic at birthday party

Aamir Khan met Suriya at Kamal Haasan's birthday bash.

Sharing a picture of the actors smiling and posing together with a guest at the bash, a person wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Two Ghajinis in one frame at Kamal Haasan's birthday party." Ghajini was a 2008 Hindi action thriller co-written and directed by AR Murugadoss. It starred Aamir Khan with Asin. Ghajini was the remake of Murugadoss's Tamil film of the same name with Suriya in lead role.

At Kamal Haasan's birthday bash, while Suriya was in a white outfit and brown sunglasses, Aamir wore a maroon kurta with glasses. Reacting to their photo, a fan wrote, "Good to see them both." Another wrote, “Two megastars together.”

Parthiban says Aamir walked up to him

Director-actor Radhakrishnan Parthiban, who attended the party, also shared a selfie with Aamir. In a long note he shared along with their picture on X, he spoke about his recent meeting with Aamir, saying that Aamir saw him at Kamal Haasan's party and walked up to him.

He wrote about Aamir in Tamil, “Through his films in Indian cinema, a highly regarded actor. A man, who leaves me in awe every time. Last night on Kamal sir's birthday... he saw me standing aside and enjoying and ran to me and asked what was on my forehead with all the tension. Where did you go... Only a few meetings earlier he used to hear about my efforts and he would praise me and I would praise his good pictures. His amazing friendship is unmatched...”

Last month, a report by India Today had said that Aamir, who shares a close bond with his mother Zeenat Hussain, 89, will be by her side in Chennai. As per sources quoted in the report, Aamir is staying at a hotel close to the medical centre, where Zeenat is undergoing treatment.

