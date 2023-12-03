Aamir Khan threw a party after Laal Singh Chaddha tanked at the box office, says Mukesh Chhabra

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which released last year, failed to perform at the box office. The Advait Chandan film starred Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles. In a new interview with The Lallantop, casting director Mukesh Chhabra revealed that even after the film failed to meet expectations at the box office, it was Aamir who threw a party because he felt guilty. (Also read: Aamir Khan sports new hairdo as he steps out of home, greets fan and poses for pics. Watch)

What Mukesh said

Mukesh Chhabra talked about Laal Singh Chaddha.

Mukesh said in Hindi: "After the movie flopped, I spoke to Aamir and Advait Chandan (director)… we couldn’t believe the movie had been thrashed. For a film to flop is one thing, but that it was a disaster… feels like a whole different thing altogether. Few people know this, but Aamir hosted a party for all of us in honour of the crew. He said, ‘Sorry the film didn’t work, but we should all meet’. Who does this? We were all wondering why they’re having a party, but they wanted all the departments to come together. Everyone was there, Advait, Pritam, Kareena, everyone was there, Amitabh Bhattacharya is singing songs from the film. Party was on Laal Singh Chaddha reunion. Aamir kept saying that it was his fault.”

On Aamir's hardwork during Dangal

In the same interview, Mukesh also shared how Aamir is one of the most hardworking and dedicated actors he knows in the industry. He shared that Aamir was present during each of the auditions for the film, where he would act alongside them and give inputs. "We auditioned a total of 13,000 girls for the four central roles, after a while, we narrowed it down to 400, then 200, then 100, and then, finally, to seven. He said he would like to personally audition with each girl," he said.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump. Ahead of the release, the film faced boycott calls on social media. The boycott trend against Laal Singh Chaddha began after Aamir Khan's 2015 interview – where he said that his then-wife Kiran Rao had suggested they move out of India because of ‘growing intolerance’ – had resurfaced and caught attention on social media.

Aamir Khan has not announced his next, although he has locked the Christmas 2024 date for the release of his next film, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

