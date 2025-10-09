Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao shares how son Azad is even taller than her now, says he has grown ‘overnight’

Filmmaker and producer Kiran Rao, ex-wife of actor Aamir Khan, often shares updates and pictures from her life and travels on her social media. Kiran took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share adorable pictures with her son, Azad Rao Khan, to mention how tall he has become over the last few years, so much so that he is even taller than her. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's son, Azad Rao Khan, has grown up taller then her mother.

Kiran's post

In the first picture taken recently, Azad was seen standing beside Kiran and trying to smoothen her hair to prove he is taller than her. In the second picture, taken a few years ago, Azad was seen smiling with his mother, shorter than her. In the caption, Kiran wrote, “Ok fine, I concede that Azad’s a *little* bit taller than me now. He didn’t need to flatten my hair to prove it. 🙄🥰 the second picture is from a few years ago - thanks @hinabi for the memory… ”

When actor Poorna Jagannathan asked in the comments section, “Overnight, right?” Kiran replied, “yes 😳 I’ve gotta stop looking at baby pictures obsessively.”

Huma Qureshi, Anaita Shroff Adajania, Tisca Chopra, Sona Mohapatra, and Onir commented on the post with red heart emoticons.

On co-parenting Azad

Azad was born in 2011. Kiran and Aamir Khan tied the knot in 2005 and parted ways in 2021. They continue to co-parent their son Azad.

During Kareena Kapoor’s talk show, What Women Want, Kiran Rao spoke about co-parenting Azad with Aamir after their separation. She said, “Now, it’s much smoother, and Aamir is more involved in it. Luckily, right now, we are upstairs and downstairs, but whenever we move, we won’t be far away. Azad is enjoying his time with his dad a lot more as he’s now older. It has reached a place where it is really nice. I feel like I can relax and leave Azad with Aamir. Only, Aamir knows nothing about school. I think it’s a majority-of-dads problem — they’re always like, ‘Don’t get us involved in school-related activities, we’ll take care of other things.’”

On the work front, Kiran's film Laapataa Ladies was released in theatres last year. The film stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava and Chhaya Kadam in lead roles. It received widespread critical acclaim upon release, and can now be seen on Netflix.