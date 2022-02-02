Abhay Deol's Goa home is as luxurious as it gets, checkout his gorgeous green haven with glass walls for windows

Abhay Deol opened the doors of his Goa home in a new video. The actor's ‘glass house’ is located in the midst of a jungle, shutting out the hustle and bustle of the busy vacation destination.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Abhay's house featured in a new episode of Asian Paints Where The Heart Is. “It’s a plot in the middle of the forest. And I really wanted to basically bring the environment into the house. So it is essentially a glass house in a forest," Abhay says as he steps into the living area--a huge space with high ceilings and glass windows for walls.

Taking us around the entertainment area, Abhay said he opted for minimal decor and some iconic pieces of furniture to spruce up the space. The highlights of his living room is the blend of the outdoors with the interiors. The glass doors slide away to the sides, making way for guests to step into the sprawling lawn. Simple decor elements, like earthy planters and a few paintings here and there, cater to the less-is-more feel of the house.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Abhay's kitchen also opens up into an outdoor area with a small sitting arrangement. His pool area is a quaint space with sunbeds and greenery all around.

Dark granite flooring and wooden elements add to the rustic feel of the house, in sync with nature. “So my brief to my architect was I don’t want any windows. I want opening doors, of glass, and ceiling so high that if I’m standing and looking at a person, I can’t even see the ceiling. That’s how high I want it," said Abhay.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Suniel Shetty gives tour of his Khandala home with ceiling that 'opens up' and a breathtaking view. Watch

Abhay Deol is best known for starring in films such as Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, Manorama Six Feet Under, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Happy Bhag Jayegi, among others. He was last seen in the movie Velle. He has hosted the television show Gumrah: End of Innocence and featured in web shows such as JL50 and 1962: The War in the Hills.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.