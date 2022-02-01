Suniel Shetty gives tour of his Khandala home with ceiling that 'opens up' and a breathtaking view. Watch

Actor Suniel Shetty has given a glimpse inside his home, Jahaan, in Khandala, near Mumbai. In the first episode of the YouTube show Where the Heart Is, Suniel opened the doors of his house built over a hilltop. His home, spread over a huge area, is a mix of earthy colours. The actor's house stands amidst plush greenery while the interiors are also decorated with plants.

The property has a canal with a wooden entrance and a bridge over it. Suniel's lawn has a huge Buddha statue in a sitting position next to a few patio furniture. The garden also features several other statues including that of Lord Shiva.

In the video, Suniel gave a peek of the living room which has a wood coloured marble floor with stairs on either side leading to the first floor. The area is adorned with wooden furniture around a coffee table and a few potted plants. A section of the wall is also dedicated to his mask collection. A huge piece of rock has also been placed next to the steps. The high ceiling has several pendant lights.

As he gave a tour of the area, Suniel said, "This is my space. I call it my space because once we come down here, we are settled here. The beauty is probably the high ceiling that is something that I have always wished and liked and always wanted. Right from the exterior to the interior there is a lot of earthy textures, there is rust, greens, browns. We have got a lot of plants and trees. I am obsessed with plants, I am obsessed with nature and wood."

Even inside his house, several Buddha statues, among others, are seen in the video. Suniel also said that his home has 'a lot of slipper wood' and organic stuff has been used. Every nook and corner of the house has a different kind of plant. A few sections also has a glass ceiling allowing the natural light to brighten the home.

The dining room has a huge wooden geometric shaped table with several chairs around it. It overlooks the garden on one side. He called the dining area one of his favourite rooms adding that it is 'every Mangalorean's favourite room' as they 'love to eat'.

Next, Suniel moved to a sitting area with a ceiling that opens up to give a glimpse of the sky. The room has glass walls allowing natural lights to flow in. Several beige coloured couches adorned the room.

Suniel next gave a glimpse of his 'den' which had picture frames of his movie posters including Border, Dhadkan, Main Hoon Na, Dilwale among others hanging on the walls. A few frames had also pictures from the movies of his children, actors Ahan Shetty, and Athiya Shetty. A few charcoal coloured couches stood in the room next to a coffee table that looked like a travel trunk. Suniel said that the rooms help him disconnect from ‘everything that happens in Mumbai’. The video also showed several recliners inside an indoor theatre.

A swimming pool stood at the edge of the property amid the greenery. The water from the canal was seen flowing out to create a small waterfall inside the property. A nook of the house also featured a small fountain with a statue over it. Giving his fans the view from the property, he called it 'the climax'.

Suniel's wife Mana Shetty also joined him and spoke about the house that they built 17 years ago. The video showed several photos frames, spread across the house, of the couple with their family members. Suniel also recalled how they decided to build their home in that space. He said that during one Holi, he and Ahan took a walk and chanced upon the place which was barren, had cactus and rocks. Suniel said, "We stood there and Ahan, a little boy, held my finger and said, 'Isn't this place beautiful?'"

Suniel and Mana, in December, celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary. After a long courtship, Suniel and Mana tied the knot on December 25, 1991, and welcomed their first child, daughter Athiya in 1992 and their second child, son, Ahan Shetty, in 1996.

In 2015, Athiya debuted in Bollywood with Hero opposite Sooraj Pancholi and Ahan made his debut with Sajid Nadiadwala's film Tadap, which released in theatres last year.

