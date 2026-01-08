Abhimanyu Singh's Mumbai home theft case: Man with criminal record held for burglary, ₹1.37-crore valuables recovered

The Mumbai Police have arrested a 40-year-old man with a criminal record for committing theft at actor Abhimanyu Singh's residence in the city. News agency PTI, citing officials, reported on Wednesday that the police recovered stolen valuables worth ₹1.37 crore. Abhimanyu Singh has several films in the pipeline.

Police nab burglar who commited theft at Abhimanyu Singh's home The accused has been identified by police as Manoj Mohan Rathod, a resident of Palghar district. During investigations, as per the report, the police found out that Manoj was also involved in at least 14 other cases of theft registered at various police stations in Mumbai and its nearby areas. According to the official, the theft at the actor's bungalow at Lokhandwala in Andheri (West) occurred on the intervening night of December 29-30.

What did the police say An unidentified person entered the residence through the bathroom window and made off with gold, diamond, silver ornaments and other valuables besides cash, along with the safe in which they were kept. Based on a complaint filed by Abhimanyu's 82-year-old mother, a case was registered against the unidentified thief.

With technical assistance, a Mumbai police team tracked down the thief in a Palghar locality and nabbed him on Tuesday after two days of surveillance in the area. During interrogation, the accused told police he had kept a portion of the stolen ornaments with a jeweller, while the remaining items were at his residence, said the official. Accordingly, police recovered stolen items worth ₹1.37 crore, he added.