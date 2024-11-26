Abhishek Bachchan shares why he didn't bare six pack abs in Dhoom but showed potbelly in I Want To Talk

What Abhishek said

Abhishek recalled the time when Shoojit Sircar approached him to play the lead in their new slice-of-life film I Want To Talk. The actor, who plays a cancer survivor in the movie, surprised fans with his first look in a potbellied avatar. “One of the first questions he asked me after he offered me the film was, ‘Look, I want that potbelly. Are you willing to do it?’ I said, ‘Absolutely.’ I was very convinced with him because I know he's going to do it in a particular way. There's an aesthetic there already. And the character required it,” said Abhishek.

“I've always said it. For example, I've shown my stomach in say, I Want To Talk and Guru (2006), but not in Dhoom, which actually warrants that. The reasoning there was that the character, ACP Jai Dixit, won't walk around shirtless. He's not that guy. If anything, he'll have a vest. He doesn't need to show his body to assert his power. That was my thinking. Sometimes, people get it, sometimes people don't. But I need to get it because I'm portraying it,” added Abhishek.

Abhishek's vanity-sans roles

I Want To Talk isn't the only potbellied look Abhishek has sported. He started way back in 2006 with Mani Ratnam's Guru. In recent years, he's also done Kookie Gulati's crime drama The Big Bull and Diya Annapurna Ghosh's action thriller Bob Biswas in 2021, which had similar looks.

In the same interview, Abhishek also said that putting on weight for a role doesn't seem as challenging to him anymore since he's been there and done that a few times. He said the challenge now lies in returning to play the conventional lead of a Bollywood movie since he's not done one in over 10 years. He plans to look for one in that zone next.

Abhishek will next star in Be Happy, Housefull 5, and King.