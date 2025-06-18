Abhishek Bachchan posts cryptic note on wanting to take time out for himself: ‘Laapata hona chahta hoon’

Actor Abhishek Bachchan is basking in the success of his latest release Housefull 5, which hit theatres earlier this month. The actor has been busy with promotions of the Tarun Mansukhani directorial, which has an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Nargis Fakhri and Chitrangada Singh and others. Abhishek Bachchan shared a poem in Hindi on his Instagram account.

On Thursday evening, the actor took to his Instagram account to share a cryptic note, which read as a poem, which talked about the desire to hide away from everyone in order to find oneself again. (Also read: When Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek answered if Aishwarya Rai would make it big in Hollywood: ‘She’ll go a distance but…')

Abhishek's note

The note read, “Main ekbaar lapaata hona chahta hoon, bheed mein khud ko phir se paana chahta hoon. Jo kuch bhi tha sab de diya apno ke liye, ab zara sa waqt bas apne liye chahta hoon (I want to be lost once, I want to find myself in a crowd. Whatever was mine, I gave away for the sake of my own kin. Now I wish to take out some time for my own self).”

Check out his note:

Sharing the note, Abhishek wrote in the caption: “Kabhi kabhi khud se milne le liya khud se ‘missing’ hona padta hain (Sometimes to find yourself you have to go missing).”

Abhishek's Housefull 5 has collected ₹250 crore at the worldwide box office. The actor was also seen in the Prime Video release Be Happy, earlier this year. The film revolved around the journey of a single father who aims to fulfil his daughter's dream. The actor is reportedly a part of Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan-starrer King.

Abhishek tied the knot with actor Aishwarya Rai in a lavish wedding ceremony in 2007. They welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, in 2011.