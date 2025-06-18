Search
Wednesday, Jun 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Abhishek Bachchan posts cryptic note on wanting to take time out for himself: ‘Laapata hona chahta hoon’

BySantanu Das
Jun 18, 2025 06:16 PM IST

Actor Abhishek Bachchan shared a note expressing his desire to discover himself anew. He was last seen in Housefull 5.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan is basking in the success of his latest release Housefull 5, which hit theatres earlier this month. The actor has been busy with promotions of the Tarun Mansukhani directorial, which has an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Nargis Fakhri and Chitrangada Singh and others.

Abhishek Bachchan shared a poem in Hindi on his Instagram account.
Abhishek Bachchan shared a poem in Hindi on his Instagram account.

On Thursday evening, the actor took to his Instagram account to share a cryptic note, which read as a poem, which talked about the desire to hide away from everyone in order to find oneself again. (Also read: When Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek answered if Aishwarya Rai would make it big in Hollywood: ‘She’ll go a distance but…')

Abhishek's note

The note read, “Main ekbaar lapaata hona chahta hoon, bheed mein khud ko phir se paana chahta hoon. Jo kuch bhi tha sab de diya apno ke liye, ab zara sa waqt bas apne liye chahta hoon (I want to be lost once, I want to find myself in a crowd. Whatever was mine, I gave away for the sake of my own kin. Now I wish to take out some time for my own self).”

Check out his note:

Sharing the note, Abhishek wrote in the caption: “Kabhi kabhi khud se milne le liya khud se ‘missing’ hona padta hain (Sometimes to find yourself you have to go missing).”

Abhishek's Housefull 5 has collected 250 crore at the worldwide box office. The actor was also seen in the Prime Video release Be Happy, earlier this year. The film revolved around the journey of a single father who aims to fulfil his daughter's dream. The actor is reportedly a part of Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan-starrer King.

Abhishek tied the knot with actor Aishwarya Rai in a lavish wedding ceremony in 2007. They welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, in 2011.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Abhishek Bachchan posts cryptic note on wanting to take time out for himself: ‘Laapata hona chahta hoon’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now! Start 14 Days Free Trial
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On