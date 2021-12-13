Abhishek Bachchan shares ‘like father-like son’ post for Amitabh Bachchan, fan points out their ‘different success rate’

Actor Abhishek Bachchan, who is currently basking the success of his crime thriller Bob Biswas, dedicated a post to his father Amitabh Bachchan with a heartfelt note.

Sharing a collage of his and Amitabh's pictures, Abhishek wrote, “Like father, like son! My greatest inspiration.” The collage also includes a picture of Amitabh from the film Piku and one of Abhishek from Bob Biswas. In the two photos, the father-son duo looked very similar as they walked with their hands behind their back.

Many fans adored the photo in the comments section. One person wrote, “You and Amitabh sir look very similar. Even though you two might have a different success rate and stupid trolls compare you to him, it is really nice to see the bond that your family shares. Lots and lots of love to Bachchans." While another one wrote, “He achieved ultimate success very early in his career but you will achive it now.”

Agreeing to Abhishek's caption, another one said, “Like father, like son, you are absolutely right..... fantastic." One fan called Abhishek ‘lucky’ and commented, “You are very lucky Abhishek ji. Not only you, if anyone goes in the footsteps of his/her father. They will achieve success in life.”

Last week in an interview on the podcast The Ranveer Show, Abhishek talked about the struggles Amitabh faced during his initial years. He said, “You are talking to somebody who sits here who comes from a place of the immense privilege of which I'm very aware of, very appreciative of. And I work my rear end off every day not to disrespect that lineage. That lineage was given to me by a man who left a well-paying job in Kolkata, came to Mumbai, slept on the bench of Marine Drive for nights, entered a film contest, lost, went to All India Radio, got voice rejected, struggled and made his way. He’s paid his dues and he continues to at the age of almost 80. Works 16-18 hours a day. It is not easy, man. You’ve got to stay humble. It is your work that counts."

Abhishek's film Bob Biswas premiered on Zee5 on December 3. The Diya Annapurna Ghosh-directed film also stars Chintrangda Singh. The film revolves around the contract killer Bob Biswas, featured originally in 2021 hit Kahaani, essayed by Saswata Chatterjee in the film.