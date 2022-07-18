Abhishek Bachchan welcomes Kamaal R Khan's son to ‘chaos' of Twitter, tells him, 'make your parents proud'

On Sunday, actor Kamaal R Khan welcomed his son Faisal R Khan on Twitter. Abhishek Bachchan commented on KRK's tweet and welcomed Faisal, addressing Twitter as ‘chaotic’. This exchange made Twitter users wonder about their equation, as one even joked that Abhishek is scared of Kamaal. Also Read: KRK asks Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan to ‘save entire Bollywood’ by acting in his film: ‘I will stop reviewing’

KRK tweeted, “Finally my son @FaisalRKamaal joined @Twitter!” Abhishek commented, “Welcome to the chaos, Faisal.” Faisal replied to Abhishek's comment, “Thank you Sir (heart emoji),” Abhishek then wrote, “Work hard, make your parents proud and be positive.”

Abhishek Bachchan's comment on KRK's tweet.

Reacting to Abhishek's comment, one person wrote on Twitter, “Why is Abhishek Bachchan commenting under KRK's tweets?” Another one joked, “Abhishek Bachchan so deadly scared of KRK."

A few months back, when Kamaal announced his biography on Twitter, Abhishek commented, “Best wishes @kamaalrkhan and good luck to all of us." Abhishek's comment sparked hilarious reactions. But this was not the first time when KRK and Abhishek Twitter exchange caught public's attention.

Earlier this year, Abhishek tweeted some praise for Malayalam film Vaashi, "Another incredible movie coming from Malayalam film industry," Abhishek wrote. KRK poked fun at this, and said that Bollywood never makes such good films. KRK tweeted, "Bhai Kabhi Aap Bollywood Wale Bhi koi incredible film Bana Dena (Brother, you Bollywood folks should make some incredible film some day)." Abhishek responded to the tweet and targeted KRK's 2008 film Deshdrohi. He wrote, “Prayaas karenge. Aapne banai thi na….. deshdrohi (We will try. Didn't you make Deshdrohi).”

Deshdrohi was released in 2008 and starred KRK, Manoj Tiwari, Hrishita Bhatt, and Gracy Singh. The film which was produced by KRK himself, was panned by critics as one of the worst films of all times. KRK's acting got heavily trolled and criticised for the film. The film which earned just ₹80 lakhs was a box office disaster.

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Dasvi, which also starred Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. He will be seen next in 2019 Tamil film Oththa Seruppu Size 7's Hindi remake.

