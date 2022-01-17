Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / 'Absolutely fascinated' Akshay Kumar shares video of a tiger: 'Mission Ranthambore accomplished'
bollywood

'Absolutely fascinated' Akshay Kumar shares video of a tiger: 'Mission Ranthambore accomplished'

Actor Akshay Kumar, who is currently vacationing at the Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan, shared a video of a tiger on Instagram.
Akshay Kumar posts a video of a tiger.
Published on Jan 17, 2022 08:47 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Akshay Kumar who is currently holidaying at the Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan posted a video of a tiger on Instagram. Along with the video, Akshay expressed that he was ‘absolutely fascinated’ after spotting the tiger.

Sharing the video, Akshay wrote, “Sone pe suhaga manga tha, yeh toh usse bhi badh kar ho gaya (I wished for icing on the cake, but what happened is more than that). Absolutely fascinated to see this majestic beauty today. Mission Ranthambore accomplished. Copy that!”

RELATED STORIES

As soon as the video was dropped, fans started reacting to it. One fan wrote, “Sir mein to bolta hu iska sath bhi ek movie sign kr lo (Sir I am telling you, you should sign a film with it as well).” Another person said, “Aray khiladi ko mila sher (Wow, khiladi met the tiger).”

Earlier, Akshay had shared a video from the Ranthambore National Park, in which he was seen feeding the cow and petting it, with his daughter Nitara. 

Sharing the video, Akshay had captioned it, "Mitti ki khushboo, gaay ko chaara dena, pedon ki thandi hawayein…ek alag hi khushi hai apne bachche ko yeh sab mahsoos karwaane mein. Ab bas kal use jangal mein tiger bhi dikh jaye to sone pe suhaaga (The smell of the soil, feeding the cows, the cool breeze of the trees…there is a different joy in making your child feel all this. Now if she sees a tiger in the forest tomorrow, then it will be the icing on the cake)! Visiting the beautiful Ranthambore National Park. Thank God every day for incredible places like this."

Read More: Akshay Kumar visits Ranthambore National Park with daughter Nitara, shares video as they feed cows. Watch

Akshay was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re alongside actors Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. His next project is Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s Prithviraj, a historical drama based on the life of warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan. Manushi Chhillar will essay the role of love-interest Sanyogita. He also has Farhad Samji's Bachchan Panday in the pipeline. The film will also star actors, Bobby Deol and Kriti Sanon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
akshay kumar ranthambore national park
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Birju Maharaj
Horoscope Today
Omicron
Delhi Covid-19 cases
UP Elections
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP