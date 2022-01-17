'Absolutely fascinated' Akshay Kumar shares video of a tiger: 'Mission Ranthambore accomplished'

Actor Akshay Kumar who is currently holidaying at the Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan posted a video of a tiger on Instagram. Along with the video, Akshay expressed that he was ‘absolutely fascinated’ after spotting the tiger.

Sharing the video, Akshay wrote, “Sone pe suhaga manga tha, yeh toh usse bhi badh kar ho gaya (I wished for icing on the cake, but what happened is more than that). Absolutely fascinated to see this majestic beauty today. Mission Ranthambore accomplished. Copy that!”

As soon as the video was dropped, fans started reacting to it. One fan wrote, “Sir mein to bolta hu iska sath bhi ek movie sign kr lo (Sir I am telling you, you should sign a film with it as well).” Another person said, “Aray khiladi ko mila sher (Wow, khiladi met the tiger).”

Earlier, Akshay had shared a video from the Ranthambore National Park, in which he was seen feeding the cow and petting it, with his daughter Nitara.

Sharing the video, Akshay had captioned it, "Mitti ki khushboo, gaay ko chaara dena, pedon ki thandi hawayein…ek alag hi khushi hai apne bachche ko yeh sab mahsoos karwaane mein. Ab bas kal use jangal mein tiger bhi dikh jaye to sone pe suhaaga (The smell of the soil, feeding the cows, the cool breeze of the trees…there is a different joy in making your child feel all this. Now if she sees a tiger in the forest tomorrow, then it will be the icing on the cake)! Visiting the beautiful Ranthambore National Park. Thank God every day for incredible places like this."

Akshay was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re alongside actors Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. His next project is Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s Prithviraj, a historical drama based on the life of warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan. Manushi Chhillar will essay the role of love-interest Sanyogita. He also has Farhad Samji's Bachchan Panday in the pipeline. The film will also star actors, Bobby Deol and Kriti Sanon.

