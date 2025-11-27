‘Acchi film ka accha sandesh’: Akhilesh Yadav hails Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur, actor thanks politician

In a moment of camaraderie between the worlds of cinema and politics, actor-producer Farhan Akhtar and politician Akhilesh Yadav shared a friendly exchange on X (formerly Twitter) after the latter publicly praised the war drama 120 Bahadur. Actor Farhan Akhtar's film 120 Bahadur, which depicts the bravery of soldiers during the 1962 Sino-Indian War, received praise from politician Akhilesh Yadav on social media.

Akhilesh hails Farhan's 120 Bahadur

Akhilesh Yadav's call for the film to be a worthy tribute to patriotism struck a chord with Farhan, who responded with gratitude, thanking the politician for watching the film and acknowledging the entire 120 Bahadur team’s effort.

The interaction began when Akhilesh posted a brief review of the film, commending its message and patriotic spirit. He wrote in Hindi, which translates to, “Patriotism isn't just a slogan; it should be a firm resolve to lay down one's life for the country. A good film with a good message!”

Farhan Akhtar responded with gratitude, thanking the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for taking the time to watch the film and acknowledge the team’s efforts. He tweeted in Hindi, which translates to, “Thank you very much, Akhilesh ji. It is a matter of great joy for the entire team of 120 Bahadur that you took the time to watch the film and also spoke words of praise for it.”

About 120 Bahadur

Set against the tragic backdrop of the 1962 Sino-Indian War, 120 Bahadur tells the heroic story of 120 soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, largely composed of Ahir soldiers, who fought valiantly at the historic Battle of Rezang La. The film dramatises how these brave men, severely outnumbered by a 3,000-strong Chinese Army force, stood their ground at Rezang La, inflicting heavy casualties on the enemy despite overwhelming odds.

Directed by Razneesh Ghai, 120 Bahadur stars Farhan Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, the leader of the brave soldiers, and features Raashii Khanna in a pivotal role as his wife. Other principal cast members include Vivan Bhatena, Ankit Siwach and Dhanveer Singh. The film also carries a special narrative weight with Amitabh Bachchan lending his voice as narrator.

At the box office, 120 Bahadur opened on 21 November 2025. Its initial performance was modest, earning around ₹2.25 crore on the first day. However, the film saw a sharp rise in collections over the weekend, collecting approximately ₹3.85 crore on Saturday and ₹4 crore on Sunday, bringing its first weekend total to around ₹10.11 crore. As of its seventh day, the film reportedly crossed the ₹14 crore mark domestically.