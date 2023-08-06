Ishan Mishra: Agar bane rehna hai toh kaam karte rehna hai

Actor Ishan Mishra feels the phrase ‘waiting for a worthwhile project’ has become a cliché because it’s easier said than done. Ishan Mishra

“We joined the industry to work and make a mark and not to bide our time. There is no such thing as a ‘worthwhile project’ because anything that gets to see the light of the day and earns numbers in today’s time is worthwhile. So, all these things are said just to divert focus from lack of work. As an actor I have been very clear on this, agar bane rehna hai toh kaam karte rehna hai. Be it big or small any character can click with the audience, such is the scene today,” says the Laakhon Mein Ek season 2 and Janhit Main Jari actor.

Mishra adds that it is already tough for outsiders to find a ground let alone big banner projects. “I was doing a high-profile corporate job in Pune along with regular theatre. Just one day, I decided acting pursue karte hai and I left my job and reached Mumbai. Phir samaj aya that it’s no child’s play. Finding work was different here, getting to know about auditions was a task. Then, there is no guarantee that you will get the project. Also, back door auditions and using connections to find work is a common sight. How you deal with it as a newcomer that you have to see for yourself.”

Recently Mishra had two releases. “I am happy that I am getting work and each character gets bigger and better than the previous ones. Film Ajmer 92 got a theatrical release and Mumbaikar with director Santosh Sivan starring Vijay Sethupathi and Vikrant Massey got to stream online. So, for now I am focusing on my career a bit more and constantly staying visible as that it is how more work will find me,” says the Gwalior guy.

