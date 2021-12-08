Adarsh Gourav shares exciting bit about working in Hollywood: ‘Can drink water directly from tap, maza aa gaya’

Adarsh Gourav, who will be seen in Scott Z Burns' series Extrapolations on climate change, shared his experience of working in a Hollywood production. In a lighter moment, The White Tiger actor said he found it intriguing that one can drink water directly from the tap in US, unlike in India.

Adarsh was asked about the ‘distinct difference in culture’ between Hollywood and Bollywood by colleague Sidharth Malhotra during a roundtable chat when he said: “The shooting process is very similar.”

Adarsh was speaking on a recent episode of Film Companion’s Actors Adda when Vicky Kaushal interrupted him and jokingly asked if the crew members on Hollywood sets react this way: “Sun jara hai, sun jara hai, shooting karo (The sun’s setting… finish the shoot).”

Adarsh added: “Pani toh wahaan pe nal se pi sakte hai seedha. Maza aa gaya mujhe woh. Actually hua mere saath, main apne kamre mein pahuncha aur maine kahaan ‘botte hi nahi rakkhi inhone matlab’. Aisi badtameezi. Kam se kam bottle toh rakh dete. Main bola ‘Sir, bottle hi nahi hai’. Bola nal se pi sakte ho. Yeh sahi hai. (You can directly drink water from the tap. That was fun for me. Actually this happened. I reached my room and I was like ‘There’s no water? This is bad service. Should have given us bottles at least.’ I called and said ‘There’s no bottle.’ I was told ‘You can drink from the tap’).”

Adarsh’s words left everyone in splits – the discussion was also attended by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Taapsee Pannu and Sanya Malhotra.

Earlier during the conversation, Vicky visibly choked on his coffee when he learnt Adarsh is all set to co-star with Meryl Streep. The show Extrapolations also stars the likes of David Schwimmer, Kit Harington and Gemma Chan.

Adarsh Gourav is best known for starring in Netflix movie The White Tiger – his role earned him a Best Actor BAFTA nomination. Adarsh has also starred in films such as My Name Is Khan and Mom. He’s also featured in web shows such as Leila and Hostel Daze. His next Bollywood project will be Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan, also starring Ananya Panday and Siddhanth Chaturvedi.