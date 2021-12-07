Vicky Kaushal chokes on his coffee after knowing Adarsh Gourav will work with Meryl Streep: 'What?'

Actor Vicky Kaushal choked on his coffee after knowing that Adarsh Gourav will work with veteran actor Meryl Streep. The duo was part of a new interview also featuring Taapsee Pannu, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sidharth Malhotra, and Sanya Malhotra.

Adarsh Gourav is all set to feature in Scott Z Burns' climate change anthology Extrapolations. It stars Meryl Streep, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, and David Schwimmer among others. The drama series tells stories of how the upcoming changes to the planet will affect life.

In a new interview with Film Companion, host Anupama Chopra lauded Adarsh for being a part of the show featuring Meryl Streep, Vicky was seen making a face as he choked on his beverage. He then asked, "What?" Vicky then extended his hand towards Adarsh and shook hands as he smiled.

Sidharth Malhotra sitting next to him said, "Living the dream. Too good bro." Samantha Ruth Prabhu also burst out laughing at Vicky's reaction.

Earlier, news agency PTI had quoted Adarsh's statement on working with Meryl, "This is beyond anything I can express to be honest. But to be working with such an incredible team at such an early juncture of my career is truly rewarding. I'm elated to be part of this project and grateful that I will be working alongside some of the very best in the business."

"I have grown up and looked up to each of my co-stars and now to be sharing screen space with them is incredible. This story is such an important one to be told for our current generation and is tied in with the realities of today," he added. Recently, Gourav recently flew to New York for the show. The actor will play the role of Gaurav, a driver for hire on the show.

The Apple TV Plus show's star-studded cast also includes Sienna Miller, Tahar Rahim, Matthew Rhys, and Daveed Diggs, as per Deadline. In Extrapolations, each story in the scripted series will track the worldwide battle for mutual survival spanning the 21st century. The story will be told over a season of eight interconnected episodes.

Also Read | The White Tiger's Adarsh Gourav to star alongside Meryl Streep, David Schwimmer in Extrapolations

Meanwhile, he has Zoya Akhtar's next Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in the pipeline. It also features Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.