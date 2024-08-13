Adil Hussain remembers Sridevi on her birth anniversary: She will remain in our hearts forever

Adil recalls

Walking down the memory lane, Adil shared a sweet memory with Sridevi through a photograph. In the pic, Adil is posing with Sridevi, as they smile joyously for the camera. He took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share the memory and a note.

Sharing the beautiful picture of Sridevi, Adil wrote On her Birth Anniversary I remember her with Utmost Respect and Warmest Fondness. She will remain in our Hearts Forever”.

As Adil shared the image, her husband and producer Boney Kapoor responded to it in the comment section, writing, “Thank you for remembering her”. To which, Adil wrote, “Always... Always (star emojis)”

Adil worked with Sridevi in English Vinglish, which was directed by Gauri Shinde. In the film, Adil played the role of Sridevi’s husband. Recently, Adil worked with Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi in Ulajh.

More about Sridevi

Sridevi was a celebrated Indian actor whose career spanned over five decades. Known for her versatility, she captivated audiences with performances in films across various languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Her remarkable roles in movies like Chandni, Mr India, and English Vinglish showcased her exceptional talent and range. She died in 2018 due to a drowning accident. Today marks her 61st birth anniversary.

Janhvi also took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday morning to share three pictures with the caption “Happy birthday Mumma (red heart emoji) I love you." The first picture was of the steps that lead to the Tirupati temple, which suggested that Janhvi followed her ritual of climbing upto the temple on foot on her mother's birth anniversary. She will be next seen in Devara: Part 1, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, and Suriya's next, with which she will make her Tamil debut.