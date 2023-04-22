Adipurush Jai Shri Ram song teaser gives fans goosebumps, trends on Twitter: ‘It's giving Baahubali vibes’

Prabhas took to social media on Saturday to share a teaser-lyrical motion poster for his upcoming film, Adipurush. The poster shows a silhouette of Prabhas from the film that slowly glows brighter and reveals Prabhas as Lord Ram in the end. The song Jai Shri Ram plays in the background. Adipurush stars Prabhas as Lord Ram. It also features Kriti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh.

The song was launched in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada as well. It sings about the might and power of Lord Ram and how simply taking his name is better than chanting any mantras. Soon after its release, the teaser-poster started trending on Twitter. Watch it here in Hindi and Telugu:

Sharing the teaser, Prabhas wrote, “If you can't visit the Char Dhaam, Just chant the name of Prabhu Shri Ram. Jai Shri Ram.” A fan reacted to the post writing, “Goosebumps.” Another wrote, “After many struggles, this look is very awesome. finally this look is very nice @actorprabhas sir this is the very perfect look for you sir .Adhipurush is such a history creating movie,” wrote a fan. Another fan also mentioned composers Ajay-Atul. "Jai Shri Ram. Only Adipurush has to be seen now. The mesmerizing music is given by Ajay Atul. What to say about Prabhas, he is looking just like Shri Ram."

Adipurush will have its world premiere at the 2023 edition of the Tribeca Film Festival. Starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan, the film will be screened under the Escape From Tribeca section of the film gala, to be held in New York from June 7 to June 18.

In an Instagram post, Prabhas said he is looking forward to the movie's premiere on June 13. "Looking forward to #Adipurush being premiered at the #TribecaFestival on June 13th," the Baahubali star wrote alongside the movie's official poster.

Om Raut, who made his directorial debut with Ajay Devgn-starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in 2020, said he is excited and honoured that Adipurush will be having its world premiere at Tribeca.

