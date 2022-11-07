Adipurush release postponed, director Om Raut says 'we need more time’ after VFX backlash

After weeks of criticism over the quality of VFX and visuals in the film's trailer, makers of Adipurush have decided to give some more time for the teams to work on the visual experience of the Prabhas-starrer. Director Om Raut announced Monday morning that the film will now be released on June 16, 2023 instead of a January 12 release. (Also read: Adipurush teaser’s VFX look bad even on 'big screen' despite what Om Raut says)

Featuring Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, the film is said to be based on the Hindu mythological epic Ramayan. Saif's role is loosely based on Raavan from the epic; while Prabhas will be seen as Raghava and Kriti as Janaki, characters based on Lord Ram and Sita, respectively.

Om shared a note on Twitter, which read, “Jai Shri Ram. Adipurush is not a film, but a representation of our devotion to Prabhu Shri Ram and commitment towards our sanskriti and history. In order to give a complete visual experience to the viewers, we need to give more time to the teams working on the film.”

“We are committed to make a film that India will be proud of. Your support, love and blessings is what keeps us going. - Om Raut. Adipurush will now release on June 16th, 2023,” the note concluded.

“जय श्री राम… #Adipurush releases IN THEATRES on June 16, 2023. #Prabhas #SaifAliKhan @kritisanon @mesunnysingh #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar @vfxwaala @rajeshnair06 #ShivChanana @manojmuntashir @TSeries @RETROPHILES1 @UV_Creations @Offladipurush," he tweeted alongside the note.

Om Raut's note for the new release date of Adipurush.

Ever since the trailer for the film released last month, the makers have faced criticism. While many movie buffs objected to the looks of the lead characters – Ram and Lankesh (essayed by Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan), even film critics have criticised the amateurish CGI.

Earlier, responding to the backlash, Om had had told News18, “We have seen only 95 seconds of the teaser. I say this again, we are taking all the notes. I guarantee that nobody will be disappointed.” However, even the theatrical trailer proved to be similar in visual effects.

