Om Raut defends Saif Ali Khan's Ravana look in Adipurush teaser: 'We have shown how demons look in today's time'

Adipurush director Om Raut and dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir have addressed the criticism coming their way after the release of the film's teaser. The film stars Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. Saif's look has been slammed by the viewers for its resemblance with Mughal rulers and questions have also been raised over the quality of its VFX. Also read: Mukesh Khanna on Adipurush teaser: 'Hindu Gods are not like Schwarzenegger'

Om Raut is known for delivering a blockbuster in his last directorial, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role. He has defended Saif's Lankesh look in the film. Manoj Muntashir too has mentioned how the actor's look was nothing like that of Khilji, as claimed by some viewers.

“Our Ravan in today's time is demonic, he is cruel. The one who has abducted our Goddess Sita is cruel. We have shown what Raavan look like in today's time. This is not a film or a project for us. This is a mission for us. Our film is a symbol of our devotion and we need everyone's blessings for this. Whosoever is speaking about the film are our elders. I am listening to all of them and taking note of everything. When you will watch the film in January 2023, I will not disappoint anyone,” Om Raut told Aaj Tak in an interview.

Writer Manoj also echoed the same thought and said that his devotion for the film was such that he used to leave his shoes outside the office when he sat to write it. He said people have only watched a 1 minute and 35 seconds-long teaser in which Saif's Ravan is seen with a tripund (three horizontal lines on the forehead in the form of a tilak). On Lankesh's comparisons with Khilji, he said, “I want to ask which Khilji sports a tilak or a tripund? Which Khilji wears a janeu (holy thread) and rudraksh? Our Ravan sports all of these in the tiny teaser.”

Soon after its release, viewers had compared the VFX in Adipurush teaser to that seen in recent releases like Brahmastra and earlier films like Ra.One and A Flying Jatt. The film will release in theatres on January 12 next year.

