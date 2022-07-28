Aditi Rao Hydari turns showstopper in Delhi, Malaika Arora had a feast hours before ramp walk, said 'I was hungry'

Actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Malaika Arora walked the ramp in Delhi on Wednesday. While Aditi turned a traditional bride in a lehenga and huge nose ring at the India Couture Week, Malaika was a complete contrast in an embellished sheer gown with a thigh-high slit and deep neckline. Also read: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor twin in purple at Mumbai party for Russo Brothers

Aditi Rao Hydari walked the ramp for Anju Modi on day 4 of the India Couture Week. She sported an almost no makeup look as she appeared in a yellow lehenga with a green dupatta, paired with traditional jewellery. Later, Malaika turned showstopper for designer duo Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Malaika Arora at the fashion show. Malaika before turning a showstopper (right).

Aditi was last seen in Tamil film Hey Sinamika. She is currently filming for a Netflix show, reportedly titled Heeramandi. Malaika was earlier a judge on dance reality show, India's Best Dancer before it came to an end.

Hours before walking the ramp, Malaika's business partner and yoga studio owner Sarvesh Shashi shared a video on his Instagram Stories, to make fun of how the dancer and fitness enthusiast was relishing one dish after the other. He counted five dishes on her table after she was done eating. "Malaika is on a diet, just saying." She reacted to the video on her own Instagram Stories, saying, “Hahahaha… I was hungry #caughtintheact.”

A day before, Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna had made her debut at the fashion show. She walked the ramp for Varun Bahl in a red lehenga. She had been shooting in the capital for her upcoming film, Animal, along with Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Suresh Oberoi.

She also shared a video on Instagram to talk about her expectations as a showstopper and how it turned out in reality. She wrote, "1st time in Delhi...1st at the fashion week! I had butterflies in my tummy... I tried to walk like a pro model...It clearly didn't workout. My personality of just smiling and having a great time took over.. but I surely did have a blaaaaaastttt!"

