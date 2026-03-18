Aditya Dhar teases Dhurandhar 2 post-credits scene, asks people not to share spoilers: ‘Don’t leave your seats until…’

In the note addressed to his “dearest, most extraordinary Dhurandhar family”, Aditya wrote, “5th December 2025, Dhurandhar released in cinemas worldwide. And since then, you didn't just watch our film. You loved it. You lived it. You appreciated every quiet detail, debated every moment, rewatched it and noticed things I never even thought anyone would. Somewhere in that beautiful, unpredictable journey, our film became yours. Then the nations. And then the world's! That is the most humbling, most moving gift a filmmaker can ever receive.”

He shared a note with acaption that read, “#DhurandharTheRevenge releases worldwide on 19 March, on Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and Eid… Oh, and one more thing. Don’t leave your seats until the credits have stopped rolling.”

On Wednesday, Aditya took to social media – Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) – to share a note addressed to all his well-wishers, noting that the whole team has worked really hard to bring his vision to life through the film.

He also made a special appeal to fans to avoid sharing spoilers so that the film’s surprises remain intact for everyone.

With Ranveer Singh 's Dhurandhar: The Revenge gearing up for its theatrical release on Thursday, director Aditya Dhar has amped up anticipation by teasing a film packed with unexpected twists and surprises. The director has asked viewers to remain seated until the end credits roll, hinting at more in store in the post-credit scene.

Aditya went on to talk about the thoughts and vision he had while making the sequel as he wrote, “So when we sat down to make Dhurandhar The Revenge, we knew one thing with absolute certainty: we had to surprise you. We had to make you feel emotions you weren't prepared for. Deeply. Honestly. That is never easy. But for you, we tried our very hardest.”

“We've put our hearts into Dhurandhar The Revenge so you can experience every twist, every emotion, exactly the way it's meant to be felt. In a theatre, in the dark, surrounded by friends, family, and even strangers, everyone feeling the same emotions,” he added.

Aditya also made an appeal to audiences, urging those who watch the film to refrain from sharing spoilers and to preserve the viewing experience for others.

He shared, “That's how films should be experienced. Not on someone's phone in a blurry image. Hence, here is my one, heartfelt, earnest request... PLEASE DON'T SHARE SPOILERS!”

“Let every single fan walk in clueless but curious and walk out with their own deeply personal version of what they felt. You made Dhurandhar what it is. Now I'm trusting you to protect what this becomes,” Aditya wrote while concluding the note.

Dhurandhar 2 set to release Dhurandhar 2 is hitting screens on March 19 in Hindi and all South Indian languages, with paid premieres on March 18. The film will see Ranveer, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt and others reprise their roles. At an event held for the film on Tuesday, Ranveer remarked that the kind of excitement and anticipation that they are seeing for the second part is unprecedented.

Dhurandhar had collected ₹1300 crore worldwide and is one of the highest-grossing Indian films. Paid previews for the sequel open on Wednesday from 4 PM onwards. More than a million tickets have been sold.