Aditya Narayan breaks silence on his viral concert video where he threw away fan's phone

Singer and television host Aditya Narayan reacted to the controversy around his recent concert, where he was seen throwing away a person's phone. It happened at Rungta R2 College in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh. Talking about it, he briefly commented to Zoom Entertainment. Also read: Event manager on Aditya Narayan concert incident: ‘The man was constantly dragging singer’s feet' Aditya Narayan on his recent concert which sparked a new controversy.

Aditya Narayan on his viral concert

Aditya said, "Honestly, no comments. I am answerable to the Almighty. That’s all”.

What happened at the concert?

Aditya was performing at the event, from where a video went viral on social media. It featured him singing Aaj Ki Raat from the 2006 film Don. As the singer walked on the stage, he paused to look at a fan in the audience. He then pulled the person's phone from his hands, and when he was unable to do so, he was seen hitting him. After this, Aditya took the phone away in his hand and threw it into the crowd.

The video left many criticising the singer on social media. Previously, the event manager claimed that the man involved in the incident was not a student of the college. He claimed that the singer lost it after his feet were being dragged.

Event manager supports Aditya

The unnamed event manager told Zoom in a different interview, “That boy was not even a college student, he must be someone from outside the college. He was constantly dragging Aditya's feet nonstop. He was very irritating. He banged his phone on Aditya's feet multiple times. After that only did he lose his cool. He must have taken almost 200 selfies with this student. The whole concert went smooth apart from this. After this incident, the show went on for almost two hours. If the student was right, he would have had come forward.”

“Even Darshan Rawal stopped doing such college events because these kinds of activities keep happening in every city. People don't know the truth behind everything. You just see one side. He kept continuously hitting and dragging Aditya, what if he had fallen down? If this boy was right, he would have come forward and told the college authorities that this has happened to him. I have been connected with the college since many years and they haven't had a good concert like this one ever. They have said so themselves,” the manager also said.

