Aditya Roy Kapur leaves his Mumbai home after woman enters with false claims, police register FIR: Report
The woman, a Dubai resident, tried to approach Aditya Roy Kapur, which led him to leave the house and contact society manager.
In a scary incident, a woman entered actor Aditya Roy Kapur's Mumbai home with false claims and refused to leave. As per a Free Press Journal report, Aditya was out shooting on Monday evening for one of his projects when the woman came to his home in Bandra West's Rizvi Complex. (Also Read | Metro In Dino first look: Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal battle their emotional upheavals. Watch)
Woman enters Aditya Roy Kapur's home, refuses to leave
The actor's house help, Sangita Pawar, asked 47-year-old woman Gazala Jhakaria Siddique a few questions and was made to believe that she brought clothes and other gifts for the actor. Upon his return home, Sangita told Aditya about the woman. However, after seeing her, Aditya said he couldn't recognise her.
Aditya Roy Kapur leaves his home, Mumbai Police intervene
The woman tried to approach him, which led him to leave the house and contact society manager Jayashree Dunkdu, who, in turn, informed Aditya's manager, Shruti Rao. She then contacted the Khar police. When Sangita asked the woman to leave, she insisted that she would stay at Aditya's home.
The Khar police reached Aditya's home and started an investigation. Gazala, a resident of Dubai, was asked why she visited Aditya's home and from where she had come. However, she avoided answering the questions. The police then registered a case against Gazala following a complaint filed by Sangita.
FIR filed against woman
As per the preliminary investigation, the police concluded that Gazala had unlawfully entered Aditya's Mumbai home with a possibility of criminal intent. An FIR was filed against Gazala under Section 331(2) (Punishment for house-trespass or house-breaking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
About Aditya's next film
Fans will see Aditya next in Metro In Dino, helmed by Anurag Basu. Backed by producer Bhushan Kumar, the film introduces a world of modern love and relationships.
The film also stars Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta and Saswata Chatterjee. The film is set to release on 4 July.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.