Aditya Roy Kapur on fan that tried to kiss him forcefully in paparazzi video: 'She was strong, so I had to handle it'

Aditya Roy Kapur has said that he did have to ‘handle it’, when a fan tried to forcibly kiss him during a recent outing in Mumbai. The actor added that he understands her affection, and would therefore not criticise her. (Also read| Fans and celebs: Where to draw the line)

Last week, Aditya had arrived for a special screening of his latest web show The Night Manager in Mumbai, when a fan got too close to him and even held his face and tried to kiss him on the cheek. A paparazzi video that surfaced online showed he had to push her away to stop her.

Talking about the incident, Aditya told Indian Express in an interview, "To be honest, I didn’t get too frazzled by it. It was just something I had to handle it in the moment. She was strong, let’s put it like that, so I did have to handle it. But I can understand it. I don’t look at it from the eye where I’ll criticise it or say it’s wrong. I can understand it, that this person is feeling this affection and I guess that’s how she wanted to express it. At that moment I just felt it needed to be handled. But I didn’t lose any sleep over it or give it more (thought) than it needed."

Aditya is getting praise for his performance as Shaan Kapoor, the titular Night Manager. Tom Hiddleston essayed the role of the night manager Jonathan Pine in the original British series that came out in 2016. Hugh Laurie played the antagonist, Richard Roper, in the original. The British series was an adaptation of the 1993 novel by British author John Le Carre by the same name.

The Hindi adaptation is helmed by Sandeep Modi and featutres Anil Kapoor as Shailendra Rungta, the main antagonist. It also stars Tillottama Shome, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ravi Behl in important roles.

Aditya had earlier said about the show in a press statement, “When there's revenge and betrayal in the mix, high voltage drama is inevitable. The Night Manager pulls this off on the back of fascinatingly complex characters. As they say, still waters run deep, and my character Shaan very much embodies that phrase.”

He added, "One can never tell what's on his mind but you know the wheels are furiously turning, taking the plot from one unexpected turn to another. It's been a great experience working with some of the finest talent of the Indian film industry, assembled by the dynamic team at Disney Hotstar."

