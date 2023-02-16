Aditya Roy Kapur gets uncomfortable, pushes away fan who tried to kiss him forcefully. Watch

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur was left embarrassed and tried his best to maintain a smiling face while pushing away a fan, who held his face and tried to kiss him. It happened when a group of fans rushed to greet him at a special screening of his upcoming show The Night Manager in Mumbai. (Also read: The Night Manager trailer: Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor play a tense spy game)

The video shows Aditya getting out of his car as some fans rush towards him to meet him and click pictures with him. One of them reached close to the actor and took a selfie with him. She then moved on to hug him and he gave her a side hug. The fan then stretched out her arms and tried to hold his face and kiss him, when Aditya finally stopped her saying, "Arre, arre (oh)!"

Aditya smiled as he stopped her from giving him a kiss, and held her hands smiling, asking everyone else to join him for the premiere. Comments section of the paparazzi post on Instagram that captured the interaction was flooded with comments criticising the fan. One of user wrote, "Oh God! This kind of harassment is not right! What is wrong with people? Even I like him, but I won’t forcefully try to kiss him, that’s pure harassment!" Another one commented, "The way she is grabbing his neck... Thank god she is shorter than him."

Directed by Sandeep Modi, The Night Manager is an adaptation of John le Carre's novel The Night Manager. A British TV series by the same was also made earlier in 2016. It also features Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saswata Chatterjee, Ravi Behl and Tillotama Shome in important roles. The Night Manager is set for a digital release on February 17, on Disney+ Hotstar.

The Night Manager marks the digital debut for Aditya Roy Kapur. Talking about it, he had told PTI that the show mixes revenge and betrayal in a high voltage drama with the helo of fascinatingly complex characters. “As they say, still waters run deep, and my character Shaan very much embodies that phrase. One can never tell what's on his mind but you know the wheels are furiously turning, taking the plot from one unexpected turn to another.”

