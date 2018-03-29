Netflix’s The Crown finds its new Prince Philip, and it’s neither Paul Bettany nor Hugh Laurie

Game of Thrones star Tobias Menzies has been cast in the role of Prince Philip in Netflix’s royal drama The Crown. The 44-year-old actor will take over the role from Matt Smith for the show’s third and fourth seasons, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Smith played the role for two years alongside Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II, who will now be portrayed by Olivia Colman as the show jumps ahead a few years. Colman and Menzies had earlier worked together on spy drama The Night Manager.

Say hello to your new Prince Philip in @TheCrownNetflix Season 3: Tobias Menzies! pic.twitter.com/OZqb6wad6L — Netflix US (@netflix) March 28, 2018

Helena Bonham Carter is also poised to join the show as Princess Margaret, replacing Vanessa Kirby. Earlier, Paul Bettany and Hugh Laurie had been rumoured to be playing the part.

Show creator Peter Morgan planned for the casting changes, designed to show the characters as they aged. The show is produced Left Bank with executive producers Andy Harries and Suzanne Mackie.

