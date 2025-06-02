Adnan Sami reveals Pakistan denied him visa to attend his mother's last rites: 'Janaza WhatsApp video pe dekha'

Adnan Sami, who gave up his Pakistani citizenship to become an Indian national in 2016, has opened up about a personal tragedy. The musician in a recent interview revealed, despite having family there, the Pakistan government didn't allow him to visit the country to attend his mother's funeral. (Also read: ‘You left in good time, we also want to change citizenship’: Adnan Sami shares what ‘sweet’ Pakistani boys told him) Adnan Sami's mother died recently but he could attend her funeral as Pakistani authorities denied him visa.

In an interview with India TV, Adnan revealed that his mother Naureen Sami Khan died a few months back and he requested both Pakistani and Indian government that he wanted to visit the country for her last rites. While, the Indian government had granted him the permission, Pakistani authorities refused.

Adnan talks about mother's funeral

Adnan revealed that his mother's death was a shock for everyone because she was not dealing with any health issues. Recalling the incident, Adnan said, "Maine yaha ki sarkaar se pucha main jana chahta hu toh apko koi objection to nahi. Unhone kaha, ‘Zahir hai, aapki maa ka inteqal hua hai, aapko zaroor jana chahiye’. Unki taraf se koi problem nahi tha (When I asked the Indian government that I want to go, do you have any objection? They said, ‘It is obvious, your mother has passed away, you must go’. There was no problem from their side)," Adnan said.

Pakistan denied his visa request

But when the singer applied for visa in Pakistan, his request was denied. "Maine visa ke liye apply kiya, par unhone refuse kar diya. Maine kaha, ‘Meri maa ka inteqal hua hai’. Phir bhi unhone mana kar diya. Main nahi ja saka. Maine unka poora janaza Whatsapp ke video pe dekha (I applied for a visa, but they (Pakistan government) refused. I said, ‘My mother has passed away’. But they refused. I could not go. I saw her entire funeral on a WhatsApp video),” Adnan, who visibly looked emotional, said.

About Adnan Sami

Adnan, known for songs such as Kabhi To Nazar Milao, Tera Chehra and Bhar Do Jholi, first arrived in India on March 13, 2001, on a visitor's visa with a validity of one year. His visa was extended from time to time. His Pakistani passport had expired in 2015 and was not renewed by the Pakistan government. He then approached the Indian government with the request to legalise his stay in India.