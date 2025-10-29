Director Resul Pookutty on Piharwa: ‘I am not involved in the film…’

In 2021, first time producer Avi Soni announced his ambitious maiden venture, titled Piharwa, which is based on the life of Baba Harbhajan Singh, a former Indian Army officer who is still believed to be alive. It is said that his soul exists at the Nathula Pass, the China-Tibet border, to protect our country. Even a temple is built in the memory of Harbhajan Singh. Resul Pookutty had approached Alia to play the lead role.

The film is a feature adaptation of the short film Plus Minus (2018), which starred Divya Dutta and Bhuvan Bam, and is directed by Jyoti Das Kapur. The makers earlier roped in Jyoti to direct the feature but she stepped out of the project.

Soon after, Oscar winning sound designer Resul Pookutty was roped in to direct the film. Following this, Resul along with the makers had approached Alia Bhatt to play the lead but it was learned that the actress turned down the film due to date issues. Apparently, around that time, Alia had given dates to wrap a few portions of Brahmastra- Part One – Shiva.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt’s old video calling THIS a relationship deal breaker goes viral amid Two Much infidelity row; watch

A close source to the project tells, “After Alia turned down the film, the film was put on a back burner. Earlier this year, it was learnt that Resul had planned to revive the project and was now looking for a new female lead.”

When HTCity asked Resul about the current status of the film, he quips, “No comments.” When further probed about whether he is still on board with the project, he clarifies, “No, I am not involved in the film.”

An industry insider also informs that Resul has been trying to direct a film since many years but despite several attempts, he couldn’t take off any projects, and with Piharwa falling apart, Resul doesn’t seem to direct soon.