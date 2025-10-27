Alia Bhatt’s old video calling THIS a relationship deal breaker goes viral amid Two Much infidelity row; watch

Last week, Twinkle Khanna and Kajol were joined by actors Janhvi Kapoor and filmmaker Karan Johar on their chat show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle . During one segment, when asked to say ‘Yes or No’ for the statement ‘Emotional cheating is worse than physical cheating’, Kajol along with KJo and Twinkle said ‘yes’. When Janhvi claimed that both are bad, she was brutally trolled by her seniors. Karan opined, “I believe physical infidelity is not a deal breaker,” whereas Twinkle stated, “I mean raat gayi, baat gayi.” This stirred up a whole new debate online, with netizens sharing their own opinions about the topic. Well, Alia Bhatt’s old video talking about infidelity has now resurfaced online.

Seven years ago, for the first time ever, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone came together for an iconic episode of Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan . During the same, they spoke about love, friendship and films. As most fans remember, Alia won the rapid fire round and was presented with the coveted Koffee Hamper. During the same, Karan asked Alia, “One word relationship deal breaker for you.” Hearing this, Alia replied, “Emotional infidelity.” Deepika’s reaction to this was subtle but noticeable. Well, netizens have quite a lot to say about Alia’s stance on infidelity.

Under this viral video, one netizen claimed, “That makes no sense actually. If someone is cheating physically on you, they cheated emotionally way before that. And how would they even know if someone cheats emotionally on them? It is like they all just chant this mantra to cope,” whereas another wrote, “Normal people and society do not normalise cheating😭😭😭😭 If my boyfriend cheated, physically/emotionally, doesn't matter. I would dump his cheating ass.” A comment also read, “Infedelity is infedelity, even entertaining( on text) someone behind your partner's back is cheating. Just say you are okay with infedelity.” However, one fan came out in Alia’s support and explained, “To be fair, people who are capable of physical infidelity were never truly emotionally faithful to begin with. So, it makes perfect sense to treat emotional infidelity as a dealbreaker. And I’ve seen plenty of women say they find emotional cheating worse than the physical kind because sex can be impulsive, but giving someone your thoughts, your time, and your affection is a choice you make every day.”

What are your thoughts?