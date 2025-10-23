Janhvi trolled by KJo, Kajol, Twinkle for stance on infidelity; reveals what Ranveer said on seeing Shikhar play polo

This week on the newest episode of Twinkle Khanna and Kajol’s chat show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle , the hosts were joined by two very special guests. Filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Janhvi Kapoor graced the couch for a fun, unapologetic interaction where fans got a chance to get to know them better. Well, in one particular segment, Janhvi ended up being hilariously trolled by Twinkle, Kajol and Karan when the young actor shared her opinion on emotional cheating, physical cheating and which is worse.

When asked to say yes or no to ‘Emotional cheating is worse than physical cheating’, Karan Johar along with Twinkle Khanna and Kajol instantly said yes and went to one side. Janhvi Kapoor, on the other hand, was visibly confused. She said, “Worse? No, but I mean I just…” Twinkle stated, “She's young. She hasn't seen everything we've seen.” Janhvi then went on to claim, “I think, but they are both bad! How can one be worse than the other? They are both condemned.” Then Karan opined, “I believe physical infidelity is not a deal breaker.” Twinkle chimed in to say, “I mean raat gayi, baat gayi.”

Hearing this, Janhvi walked to the other side saying, “Nahi, nahi. Raat gayi, baat nahi jaati.” Twinkle once again said, “You are young.” But Janhvi took a stand on her opinion and stated, “No, it's a deal breaker.” When KJo said he doesn't think it's a deal breaker, Janhvi replied, “No, the deal is broken.” Karan then tried to explain that sometimes people get cold, ‘thand lag jaati hai’. Hearing this, Janhvi said, “Nahi, nahi lagni chahiye naa! Blanket lagado.” While Kajol laughed, Twinkle told KJo, “We are fifty! She's in her twenties. She will get into this circle soon.”