 After breakup with Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur stars in new ad with her dad Chunky Panday. Watch | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jun 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

After breakup with Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur stars in new ad with her dad Chunky Panday. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Jun 06, 2024 03:09 PM IST

Fans reacted hilariously to the new ad featuring ‘sasur-damad jodi' of Aditya Roy Kapur and Chunky Panday, while wondering why Ananya Panday wasn't there.

Amid rumours that Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have broken up, a new ad featuring Aditya and Ananya's father, actor Chunky Panday, has now been released. This ad, for the beverage brand Bisleri Lemonata, had Aditya on a beach, trying to have a relaxing time, only to be interrupted by Chunky, who plays a shack owner. (Also read: Aditya Roy Kapur opens up about privacy amid Ananya Pandey breakup rumours: ‘Why spend time processing rubbish...’)

Chunky Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur in the new ad.
Chunky Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur in the new ad.

Aditya needs to chill

In the new ad, Aditya is seen wearing a bright yellow shirt as he makes his way to the beach to have a good time by himself. That does not happen when Chunky appears, playing the part of a shack owner. “Boring fellow!” he says. “You want double chill?” Aditya nods, and he is handed over a bottle of the drink.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Fan comments

Reacting to the collaboration, a fan commented, “Girlfriend, sasurji, sabke sath ads wah (ads with both girlfriend, and father-in-law)!” A second fan wrote, “Am I the only one who was waiting for Ananya Panday?” A comment read, “WHAT A COMBO! Now this was a huge surprise.” “Aditya working with his sasur,” read a second comment.

Last month, Aditya paired up with Ananya for an advertisement. It came as a surprise to many as in May, an ETimes report said that Aditya and Ananya Panday parted ways in March this year.

The rumours of Ananya and Aditya being in a relationship first surfaced in 2022, when they made a joint appearance at Kriti Sanon's Diwali party. Filmmaker Karan Johar also teased Anaya about their dating on his talk show, Koffee With Karan. They were also spotted on various vacations. Neither of them have made any official statement on the alleged breakup yet.

Aditya will be seen next in Anurag Basu's Metro… In Dino. The film also features Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Konkona Sen Sharma, Neena Gupta, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / After breakup with Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur stars in new ad with her dad Chunky Panday. Watch
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On