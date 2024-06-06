After breakup with Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur stars in new ad with her dad Chunky Panday. Watch

Amid rumours that Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have broken up, a new ad featuring Aditya and Ananya's father, actor Chunky Panday, has now been released. This ad, for the beverage brand Bisleri Lemonata, had Aditya on a beach, trying to have a relaxing time, only to be interrupted by Chunky, who plays a shack owner. (Also read: Aditya Roy Kapur opens up about privacy amid Ananya Pandey breakup rumours: ‘Why spend time processing rubbish...’) Chunky Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur in the new ad.

Aditya needs to chill

In the new ad, Aditya is seen wearing a bright yellow shirt as he makes his way to the beach to have a good time by himself. That does not happen when Chunky appears, playing the part of a shack owner. “Boring fellow!” he says. “You want double chill?” Aditya nods, and he is handed over a bottle of the drink.

Fan comments

Reacting to the collaboration, a fan commented, “Girlfriend, sasurji, sabke sath ads wah (ads with both girlfriend, and father-in-law)!” A second fan wrote, “Am I the only one who was waiting for Ananya Panday?” A comment read, “WHAT A COMBO! Now this was a huge surprise.” “Aditya working with his sasur,” read a second comment.

Last month, Aditya paired up with Ananya for an advertisement. It came as a surprise to many as in May, an ETimes report said that Aditya and Ananya Panday parted ways in March this year.

The rumours of Ananya and Aditya being in a relationship first surfaced in 2022, when they made a joint appearance at Kriti Sanon's Diwali party. Filmmaker Karan Johar also teased Anaya about their dating on his talk show, Koffee With Karan. They were also spotted on various vacations. Neither of them have made any official statement on the alleged breakup yet.

Aditya will be seen next in Anurag Basu's Metro… In Dino. The film also features Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Konkona Sen Sharma, Neena Gupta, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.