After daughter Pooja Bedi dubbed Covid-19 vaccines as 'sinister', Kabir Bedi takes a different stand

Kabir Bedi has said that it is very important for governments to ensure that everyone is vaccinated against coronavirus, including disabled people. Incidentally, the statement comes just a week after his daughter, actor Pooja Bedi had labeled the mass vaccination drive in the country as “sinister and illogical”.

Insisting that vaccination is the only way to stay safe from the coronavirus pandemic, Kabir Bedi told a leading daily, “There are 26 million disabled people in India, and unless they are also vaccinated, it would be a tragedy. But there are so many who have difficulty in getting to the vaccination centres. So, our appeal to people is to look around themselves at people who aren’t capable of going to get vaccinated themselves and to take them there." The actor is a brand ambassador for Sightsavers - an NGO that works for visually impaired people.

He added, "It is almost like the struggle for India’s independence. But in this collective compassion that we have, we shouldn’t leave behind the disabled."

Last Thursday, Pooja Bedi had tweeted, “If 99% survive covid with or without the vaccine.. the govt needs to focus on isolating, vaccinating & masking THOSE who have COMBORBITIES & are in the risk bracket. NOT VACCINATE the whole world! & certainly not discriminate against unvaccinated! It's illogical & Sinister!”

Earlier this week, she also put up a Twitter poll asking people if government should provide compensation if people die due to side-effects of the coronavirus vaccine. Responding to a user who said she should be held responsible for people getting sick because they did not get vaccinated, Pooja wrote, “Am i asking people to not vaccinate? If u want to.. please go for it!! I'm questioning the discrimination!!! Because If a vaccinated person can get covid and transmit covid why do they get vaccine passports & "privileges".”