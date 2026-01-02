After Kangana Ranaut, Javed Akhtar outraged over fake AI video claiming he has ‘turned to god’: It is rubbish

Just days after Kangana Ranaut slammed the circulation of AI-generated images showing her in suits instead of sarees at Parliament, veteran screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar has voiced his outrage over a fake AI-generated video falsely claiming that he has “turned to God.” Now, Javed is mulling taking legal action against the same. Javed Akhtar also shared a Facebook link of the video which is showing the AI generated image.

Javed Akhtar calls out fake AI video

Early on Friday, Javed took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to react to a fake AI-generated video showing him in a skull cap, calling it rubbish. He went on to share that he is planning to take legal action against those who have circulated the deepfake video of him with misleading claims.

Javed first shared a Facebook link of the video which is showing the AI generated image. He expressed anger in another tweet.

“A fake video is in circulation showing my fake computer generated picture with a topi on my head claiming that ultimately I have turned to God . It is rubbish,” Javed wrote.

The lyricist added, “I am seriously considering to report this to the cyber police and ultimately dragged the person responsible for this fake news and those few who forward it to the court for damaging my reputation and credibility.”

A few days ago, Javed Akhtar and Islamic scholar Mufti Shamail Nadwi engaged in a public debate in New Delhi titled 'Does God Exist?' at the Constitution Club of India. The AI generated image surfaced on social media after the discussion.

Actors raise voice against misuse of AI

Javed’s tweet comes few days after Kangana raised concerns over AI-edited photos of her. In the AI-edited photos, Kangana was seen dressed in blue, brown and rust coloured suits as she exited Parliament. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Originally, these are my pictures from the Parliament in saris. Stop using AI on my pictures."

"This is violating beyond words, everyday I wake up to see myself in various Al clothes various make ups even in edited photos, people should stop dressing up others!! Please stop with these Al edits and let me choose/decide how I want to look and what I want to wear when is entirely my prerogative," she added.

Last month, actors Sreeleela and Nivetha Thomas address the dangers of AI-generated content, calling for ethical use and awareness of privacy violations.