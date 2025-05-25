After Mukul Dev's death, close friend Hansal Mehta reveals what ‘chipped away at his spirit'

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who worked with late actor Mukul Dev for Omerta, expressed his grief with a long emotional note as he remembered the time they spent together. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Hansal also posted a bunch of pictures of Mukul. He wrote that Mukul's career became a "collection of missed opportunities and near breakthroughs". Hansal talked about what he feels 'chipped away' at Mukul's spirit. (Also Read | Grieving Anupam Kher remembers ‘zinda dil insaan’ Mukul Dev, says his death is unbelievable: 'Humesha hasta rehta tha') Mukul Dev died on Friday, May 23. He was 54.

Hansal Mehta pays tribute to ‘my friend’ Mukul Dev

Hansal remembered Mukul's booming laughter, their inside jokes and his storytelling gift. He said, "As the weight of this loss settles in, I realise there’s still so much more I want to say about my friend Mukul. I will miss Mukul deeply. His booming laughter at our inside jokes, his unmatched gift for storytelling, that unmistakable voice…"

Mukul acted in Hansal's ‘unreleased films, TV show’

He wrote about Mukul being a part of his projects. "He acted in two of my unreleased films and a TV show—somehow in the shadows of it all, we became very close. We bonded over booze, broken hearts, and the foolish hope that things would one day make sense. For years, we were gym buddies, pushing each other through reps and regrets," he added.

Hansal talks about Mukul's career, his spirit

Hansal wrote about Mukul's not-so-successful career and what didn't make him happy. "Mukul was devastatingly handsome—his presence could light up a stadium, his charm could hold a room in thrall. He had what most people only dream of: a dream launch, big directors, prominent co-stars. He had the look, the talent, the pedigree. But his career became a collection of missed opportunities and near breakthroughs. A story of what could’ve been. A string of ‘what ifs’," he further said.

He added, "And I think those what ifs chipped away at his spirit. Slowly, quietly, they filled him with a sense of defeat and resignation—an ache that often found its only solace in booze. Behind the laughter and bravado was a man struggling to reconcile with the dreams that eluded him."

Hansal also talked about their project Omerta

Talking about their film Omerta, Hansal added, "He was also a gifted writer. He gave me the story of Omertà back in 2003. I remember the joy in his voice when the film was finally made, the pride when he saw it with festival audiences, and that infectious excitement when his name came up in the writing credits. Every time we spoke, he’d chuckle and say, 'Hansie, kya film banayi yaar (What a film you have made). International. Soch bhi nahi sakta tha ki aisi film mein (I can't believe) I’d have a writing credit (in such a film). This is so good for me.” That credit made him feel seen. Respected. Validated. I just wish we had done more together."

Hansal opens up on his last conversation with Mukul

Hansal also recalled the last time he spoke with Mukul. "The last time we spoke was a few months ago. The same gregarious laugh, the same fake Feroz Khan accent we always used with each other. But behind the laughter, I sensed something heavier—a quiet sadness, an air of disappointment, a kind of loneliness he never really shared. Go well, my beautiful, broken, brilliant friend. Phir milenge (We will meet soon)," concluded his note.

About Mukul, his career

Mukul died in New Delhi on Friday at the age of 54. He appeared in several popular television shows, including Gharwali Uparwali, Kasshish, Ssshhhh Phir Koi Hai, and Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan. His filmography also boasts notable roles in movies such as Yamla Pagla Deewana, Son of Sardaar, R Rajkumar, and Jai Ho. His final project, Son of Sardaar 2, is yet to be released.