After viral Rahul Dravid ad, Jackie Shroff also reveals unseen side, performs Zumba

Actor Jackie Shroff has posted a video of himself dancing in a Zumba class for an advertisement for credit card bill payment platform. The actor's ad comes just a few days after cricket legend Rahul Dravid’s ad for the same brand went viral.

Taking to Twitter, he captioned the clip as, "Atirikt zumba" followed by an emoji. Retweeting the video, actor Anil Kapoor asked him, "How did you make it through the auditions?"

Abhishek Bachchan also commented, "Hahaha. Too good!!" Jackie shared the video on Instagram too and his daughter, Krishna Shroff, took to the comments section and wrote, "Legend."

Recently, Rahul's ad for the brand took the internet by storm. In the ad, the former India skipper was shown in a completely different light. Known for his cool and calm demeanour, Dravid was seen shouting at people and proclaiming himself as "Indiranagar ka gunda hun main (I'm the gangster of Indiranagar)".

Jackie was recently seen in OK Computer. A science-fiction story by Anand Gandhi, Jackie was seen in an unconventional look. The show also stars Radhika Apte and Vijay Varma in lead roles.

Speaking about the show, Anand had said, “ Here’s a thought worth chewing on: We are closer to 2030 than we are to 2010. OK Computer is an attempt to imagine a world of our near-future together, and laugh out loud while we are at it. The show asks one of the biggest questions of this century - if AI commits a crime, who should be culpable?"

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi denies fans' claims that show's quality is dipping

He had also added, "It asks this question with madcap humour, zany characters, and a rollercoaster epic story. It's been my privilege to offer unprecedented stories to Indian audiences - OK Computer, like my previous work, is a small step in a completely new direction. I hope it opens up the floodgates for science fiction entertainment in India.”

Jackie was also seen in Hello Charlie, which released on Amazon Prime Video last week. The movie also stars Aadar Jain and Shlokka Pandit.