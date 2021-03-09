OK Computer trailer: Jackie Shroff is a quirky criminal in this sci-fi starring Radhika Apte, Vijay Varma
- Check out the first trailer of Anand Gandhi's new web show, OK Computer that explores the pros and cons of technology via sci-fi story.
The trailer for Anand Gandhi's new project, OK Computer is out. It gives a sneak peak into an interesting science fiction story. The web show stars Radhika Apte, Jackie Shroff and Vijay Varma in lead roles.
The web show is set in 2031. A voice-over tells us at the starting 'welcome to future'. Radhika says in a scene, "Hum ab future me jee rahe hai (We are now living in the future)."
Someone is killed in a car accident in North Goa. The prime suspect is a self-driving taxi, which also crashes. The cops try their best to figure out whether it is murder, and if it is one, who is to be blamed.
Vijay plays cyber cell agent helping the cops solve the mystery. Radhika leads a private organisation, named PETER, that work for the ethical treatment of robots and firmly believes that AI is not capable of harming humans.
Meanwhile, Jackie Shroff makes an appearance in a rather quirky get up, claiming to be the murderer and blaming technology for the chaos. The show focuses on the battle between ideologies – for and against technology.
Directed by Ship of Theseus fame Anand Gandhi, the show will air on Disney+Hotstar starting March 26.
About the concept of the show, the director said in a press note, “ Here’s a thought worth chewing on: We are closer to 2030 than we are to 2010. OK Computer is an attempt to imagine a world of our near-future together, and laugh out loud while we are at it. The show asks one of the biggest questions of this century - if AI commits a crime, who should be culpable?"
He added, "It asks this question with madcap humour, zany characters, and a rollercoaster epic story. It's been my privilege to offer unprecedented stories to Indian audiences - OK Computer, like my previous work, is a small step in a completely new direction. I hope it opens up the floodgates for science fiction entertainment in India.”
