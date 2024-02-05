Agency behind Poonam Pandey's stunt reacts to row, says ‘her mother faced...’

Poonam Pandey's agency Schbang has apologised for planning the actor's death stunt last week, amid calls for a case against her. In a statement on Instagram, the agency said it wanted to "elevate awareness about cervical cancer" with the model-actor's fake death. Indian model Poonam Pandey (2011 Kingfisher Calendar girl) poses for a candid photo shoot in Mumbai on June 1, 2012. (AFP)

"Yes, we were involved in the initiative for Poonam Pandey to spread awareness about Cervical Cancer in collaboration with Hauterfly. To start off, we would like to extend a heartfelt apology - especially towards those who have been triggered as a result of having faced/having a loved one face the hardships of any kind of Cancer," a statement read.

"Our actions were driven by a singular mission - to elevate awareness about Cervical Cancer. In 2022, India registered 123,907 Cervical Cancer cases and 77,348 deaths. After Breast Cancer, Cervical Cancer is the second-most frequent malignancy affecting middle aged women in India," it added.

Justifying Poonam Pandey's actions that triggered a furore across the nation, the agency claimed her mother battled cancer.

"Many of you may be unaware but Poonam's own mother has bravely battled Cancer. Having been through the challenges of battling a disease like this at such close personal quarters, she understands the importance of prevention and the criticality of awareness, especially when a vaccine is available," it added.

On Friday, Poonam Pandey's team announced on Instagram that she had died in her hometown due to cervical cancer.

The post on her Instagram page on Friday read, "Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness." "In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared," the statement read.

However, later Pandey said in a video that she was alive.

"I feel compelled to share something significant with you all - I am here, alive. Cervical cancer didn’t claim me, but tragically, it has claimed the lives of thousands of women who stemmed from a lack of knowledge on how to tackle this disease... Together, let’s strive to put an end to the devastating impact of the disease and bring #DeathToCervicalCancer," she wrote on Instagram.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has called for an FIR against Poonam Pandey.

Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, the founder of AICWA, claimed Poonam Pandey's act was carried out for cheap publicity.

"Is this a joke?... You stooped so low for cheap publicity. No one has stooped this low in the Bollywood industry... You have played with the sentiments of the people... There is a way to raise awareness. You can approach the government, an NGO or do a media conference... I have asked the Mumbai Police Commissioner that an FIR should be registered against Poonam Pandey and her manager," he told ANI.