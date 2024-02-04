Poonam Pandey in trouble as Maharashtra politician seeks case for faking her death

Model and actor Poonam Pandey seems to be in trouble for faking her death, with celebrities, doctors and politicians calling her out for spreading false news to create awareness about cervical cancer. On Saturday, Maharashtra legislator Satyajeet Tambe demanded that the Mumbai Police take action against Poonam Pandey for putting out fake news of her death. Model-actor Poonam Pandey(HT Photo)

Tambe, an independent member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, said a case should be registered against Poonam Pandey to make an example of her for those who opt for such stunts to promote themselves.

A day after the news of her death from cervical cancer made headlines and led to intense debate on social media, Poonam Pande, 32, announced on Saturday that she was alive, and the fake news was published to spread “critical awareness” about the disease.

Action should be taken against Poonam Pandey as she “made or published false or misleading information,” Tambe said in a statement.

"The news of an influencer/model dying of cervical cancer cannot be a means to spread awareness about the disease. The entire episode takes away the serious nature of cervical cancer and diverts the attention entirely to the influencer," Tambe said. The actor pulled a prank on cancer survivors rather than raising awareness, the MLC added.

Cine workers association slams Poonam Pandey

The All Indian Cine Workers Association also slammed Poonam Pandey, demanding an FIR against her.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, the AICWA said "using the guise of cervical cancer for self-promotion is not acceptable".

“The fake news of demise of model and actress Poonam Pandey due to cervical cancer sent a shockwave among all in the Indian Film industry. This fake news was created for publicity stunt by model and actress Poonam Pandey which is being confirmed by her manager. This fake news had hurt the sentiments of all Indians who paid tribute to her,” it said in statement.

"We request your goodself to please file an FIR against both Poonam Pandey and her manager for spreading fake news merely for their PR publicity. Strict action against them is necessary so that such types of fake news will not be circulated by anyone.Such a cheap publicity is not at all accepted in our Indian Film Industry which has high emotional values for all," the statement read.

On February 2, Poonam Pandey's manager confirmed that the actress had died of cervical cancer.

A statement was also posted on Poonam Pandey's official Instagram which read, "This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness."

However, on Saturday, Poonam Pandey posted a video statement on social media announcing that she is alive and shared that she faked her death as she intended to raise awareness about cervical cancer.