Poonam Pandey defends death stunt, shares clip from FM Nirmala Sitharaman's budget speech on cervical cancer vaccination

Model-actor Poonam Pandey has issued a new statement after people criticised her for mocking a serious issue like cervical cancer, and faking her own death. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Poonam also shared a brief clip of the 2024 budget speech of union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. In the video, the minister spoke about the central government supporting cervical cancer vaccination. (Also Read | Poonam Pandey's death stunt a ‘new low, sick mentality’, say social media users) Poonam Pandey's team announced her death on Instagram.

Poonam appreciates ‘concern’ of her fans

Poonam's statement read, "I understand that the recent news of my supposed demise due to cervical cancer has taken a minute to digest and I appreciate the warmth and concern that the world has extended in the last 24 hours." Poonam also said that though people would 'have perceived this in bad taste', they should consider 'the greater cause'.

Poonam talks about people ‘passing judgement’

She also wrote, "This unexpected turn of events, albeit startling, serves a greater purpose. While I do understand how you would have perceived this in bad taste, I also implore you to consider the greater cause. Before passing judgement on the act, I urge you to recognize the alarming concern burdening women worldwide. The sheer lack of awareness surrounding this issue was the mere reason that compelled me to take this unconventional step."

Poonam on government highlighting the cause

It read, “Just the day before, the Union Budget highlighted the cause as well but I can say with certainty that only a small fraction would've registered it. It's intriguing how such vital information was at the forefront yet failed to capture the press' attention until the narrative took a dramatic turn with the news of my death to Cervical Cancer.”

Asks people to ‘express frustration’

Poonam continued, "Feel free to express your frustration - I understand. But this is not just lip service, instead I'm committing my entire body to the service of Cervical Cancer. Once you've portrayed your sentiments, I invite you to visit www.poonampandeyisalive.com, my gift to you, where we can come together to combat Cervical Cancer and make a positive impact. I want to assure you that this intervention was necessary."

Poonam is ‘willing to absorb the impact’

"The deliberate effort made sure Cervical Cancer got attached to 500 headlines in the same day and if that's the kind of impact we can bring in a day, imagine what all we can do if we decided to come together and speak up. And just in that hope, I am willing to absorb the impact of this moment for the greater good. Poonam Pandey," she concluded.

Poonam shares Nirmala Sitharaman's clip

The last slide was a video of the finance minister saying, “Cervical cancer vaccination: our government will encourage vaccination for girls in the age group of 9-14 years for prevention of cervical cancer. ”

Ekta Kapoor reacts

Poonam captioned the post, "Join me in making a difference #deathtocervicalcancer (folded hands and red heart emojis)." Reacting to the post, Ekta Kapoor said, "This is awareness of which vaccine not to use !!! The company that encouraged such an insensitive campaign !!!! This company should be sued." On Friday, the actor's team made the announcement of her death on Instagram. It said that she had died of cervical cancer.

