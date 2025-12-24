Ahaan Panday's mother reveals shocking fan story, when actor received a letter written in blood: ‘We wrote back…’

Ahaan Panday shot to overnight fame with the release of his acting debut, Saiyaara. The romantic drama ranked among the highest-grossing releases of 2025, with fans praising his acting and chemistry with co-star Aneet Padda. Now, in an interview with The Nod, Ahaan's mother has opened up about the dark side of fame and shared how one fan sent him a letter written in blood. Deanne Panday talked about witnessing the love her son Ahaan Panday received after Saiyaara.

What Deanne said

Talking about the love Ahaan receives, Deanne said, “His oldest fan is in his eighties, and his youngest fan is two and a half—her parents sent us a video of her dancing to Saiyaara in Abu Dhabi. Every letter is emotional. Ahaan calls them [fans] his army. Some letters tell him how he’s changed their lives. Many are sweet and innocent—young girls writing about wanting to marry him or be his girlfriend. I find it very endearing. When I see women swoon over him, I get emotional. And I feel proud. It’s a very sweet feeling—your son being loved so much.”

‘We wrote back asking them not to do such things’

However, some fan mails were shocking. Just a few months ago, she recalls receiving a letter written in blood. She said, “We wrote back asking them not to do such things. It’s harmful. That’s not what he would ever want for them.”

Meanwhile, Ahaan has already received several awards for his debut performance in Saiyaara. The Mohit Suri film is one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2025 and has set Ahaan up for good opportunities. His next project is also under the YRF banner. Ahaan is preparing for an action romance being helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and also starring Sharvari. Aaishvary Thackeray, who also made his Bollywood debut this year, has been roped in to play the antagonist in the yet-untitled film.