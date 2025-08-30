Ahaan Panday says he felt 'wronged' by people over delayed debut before Saiyaara: 'The first 4-5 years I was delusional'

Even as he eventually got his dream debut with Saiyaara, the road wasn't paved smoothly for Ahaan Panday. The 27-year-old actor was supposed to be launched years before this. But somehow, things never lined up for him, as projects kept getting shelved and opportunities were lost. In a new interview, Ahaan says that he felt wronged by people, but never got bitter. Ahaan Panday made a memorable acting debut with Mohit Suri's Saiyaara.

Ahaan Panday on delayed debut

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter India, Ahaan said, “Have I felt wronged by people? Yes, I have. It wouldn’t be right for me to get personal about that, though, but as an actor, that’s where you take [inspiration] from. I would take a small moment and enlarge that for the character. I just kept putting myself into different things. There was that blind optimism, the first four-five years, where I was entirely delusional, and I think people around me could sense it.”

‘Never got bitter’

Saiyaara happened for Ahaan after Yash Raj Films' boss Aditya Chopra reached out to his parents, Chikki and Deanne Panday, with an offer to launch the youngster. That promise resulted in Mohit Suri's Saiyaara. "Eventually, I got this opportunity. I would always remind myself: to assist on a set is a dream for millions. To be able to pursue art is a luxury; most people didn’t get to do that, I did. That kept me going. I got to be on a film set, I got to learn from other actors. I didn’t ever think it would be this [big]. I was happy doing this; I was never sour or bitter that things weren’t going my way, because I got to be on a set," added Ahaan.

All about Saiyaara

Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri, stars Ahaan and fellow newcomer Aneet Padda in the lead. The film broke records to be the highest-grossing film led by newcomers and also the highest-grossing love story in Indian cinema history. With a worldwide gross of ₹563 crore, it is the second-highest-grossing Indian film of 2025.