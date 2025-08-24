Aneet Padda wows fans with her ‘angelic voice' as she croons Saiyaara title track with father: ‘Powerhouse of talent’

Actor Aneet Padda, who recently won hearts with her performance in Saiyaara, is proving that her talent goes far beyond acting. After her on-screen chemistry with Ahaan Panday became the talk of the town and turned both into overnight sensations, Aneet has now impressed fans in a whole new way, by showcasing her melodious singing voice. Aneet Padda mesmerises fans with her singing as she jams with her father.

Aneet Padda flaunts her singing talent

On Sunday, Aneet treated her fans to an adorable video of her jamming with her father on Saiyaara's title track. In the video, the actor was seen holding a guitar and sitting on the floor, singing the song in her melodious voice. Her father, who was sitting behind her on a sofa, also joined in after a while, and together they flaunted their singing skills. Sharing the video, Aneet wrote, “The singing may be rusty, but the love isn’t ~”

Fans couldn’t help but hail her talent. One fan commented, “Babe, you’ve got the looks, an angelic voice and insane acting skills. WOW.” Another wrote, “Aneet’s voice when she was humming. Bhai sahab, she is multi-talented.” A third fan said, “Even her voice is good 🙌❤️ Loved this.” Another added, “Cutest thing I’ve seen today.” One more fan commented, “You’ve got the looks, the acting and now even the voice. Powerhouse of talent.” Another wrote, “Better than the original.”

With lyrics by Irshad Kamil and music by Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami, the original song has been sung by Faheem Abdullah, while the female version has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal.

Saiyaara’s success

Helmed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara marked Ahaan’s Bollywood debut. While Aneet had earlier been a part of Kajol’s film Salaam Venky and shows like Big Girls Don’t Cry, this film brought her into the limelight. The film, which also featured Alam Khan, Varun Badola, Rajesh Kumar, Geeta Aggarwal Sharma and others in key roles, turned out to be a major box office success. It earned ₹553 crore worldwide against a budget of ₹50 crore and went on to become the biggest romantic film in Indian cinema.