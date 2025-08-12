Karan Johar says Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's Saiyaara has inspired him to make a love story again

Known for weaving magic with his romantic dramas, filmmaker Mohit Suri has struck gold once again with Saiyaara. The film has not only captured the hearts of audiences but also impressed critics, earning widespread praise from across the film industry. Among those deeply moved by the film is Karan Johar, who recently revealed that Saiyaara rekindled his own creative spark. Speaking to Suchin Mehrotra on season 3 of The Streaming Show, the filmmaker shared how Mohit Suri’s latest offering inspired him. Karan Johar reveals his reaction after watching Saiyaara.

Karan Johar says Saiyaara inspired him

The teaser of The Streaming Show season 3 shows Karan sharing his thoughts about Saiyaara. He said, “When I watched Saiyaara, I think after a long time I felt so inspired. I was like, I want to make a love story.” The filmmaker also spoke about how mainstream actors are reluctant to take risks in Bollywood, saying, “I don’t think many mainstream actors want to take a chance today. I think the box office game has become too important. It’s become too big in all their collective heads.”

After Saiyaara’s release, Karan took to Instagram and penned a note praising the film, writing, “What a debut @ahaanpandayy!!!! You broke my heart and yet energised me as a filmmaker… your eyes spoke volumes and I can’t wait to see your journey ahead… You are spectacular!!!! Welcome to the movies!!! @aneetpadda_ you gorgeous girl… how lovely and amazing are you!!! Your silences spoke volumes and your vulnerability and strength moved me to tears… Both Ahaan and you were beyond magical! My congratulations to the entire music and technical team of #Saiyaara (special mention to the brilliant editing team) and a special shout-out to the casting queen @shanoosharmarahihai! Love you Shanoo!!!”

Karan Johar made his directorial debut in Bollywood with the romantic drama Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, followed by Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Name Is Khan, Student of the Year, Bombay Talkies, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and, most recently, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The last one, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, was a commercial success, grossing ₹357.5 crore worldwide. It also recently won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Choreography (Vaibhavi Merchant for Dhindhora Baje Re).

About Saiyaara

The romantic musical drama is helmed by Mohit Suri, best known for films like Aashiqui 2 and Murder 2. The film, as well as the performances of lead actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, received widespread acclaim. Both stars became overnight sensations, and the film emerged as the biggest romantic hit in Indian cinema, grossing over ₹500 crore worldwide. Despite facing competition from titles like Son of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2, Saiyaara has now become the second-highest-grossing film of 2025, after Chhaava.